There is currently plenty of fuel for gold investors. On the one hand, there is the technical breakout attempt at the beginning of December with prices around USD 2,150 - a new all-time high. On the other hand, there is the uncertainty caused by numerous geopolitical conflicts, which appear to be intensifying. Inflation, which is manifesting itself despite falling inflation, and the constant expansion of government debt are also fueling turmoil, particularly in the US dollar-dominated region. Added to this are the efforts of many BRICS countries to expand their sphere of influence to countries rich in raw materials and to distance themselves from the US dollar in the long term. These intentions are being driven by the China-Russia axis, which seems to be becoming more and more entrenched since the invasion of Ukraine. Anyone wishing to consider this potpourri of framework conditions in their investment strategy should look to Africa. Vast reserves of raw materials lie dormant there, and traditionally, the connection to Western investors is good. This is because they create jobs and bring critical development services to the country. The Canadian explorer Desert Gold Ventures is focusing on the Senegal-Mali-Shear Zone (SMSZ). Not without reason, as the drilling completed in 2023 has already delivered industrially usable mineralization grades in gold.

