6 December 2023

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Approval of delisting of ONE swiss bank SA's registered shares

from SIX Swiss Exchange

SIX Exchange Regulation AG ("SER") approved the delisting of the registered shares of ONE swiss bank SA ("ONE") from SIX Swiss Exchange. The last trading day will be Wednesday 6 March 2024.

On 16 November 2023, ONE applied to SER for the delisting of its registered shares from SIX Swiss Exchange. Per decision dated 5 December 2023, SER approved the delisting of the ONE shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.- each. The delisting date has been set for Thursday 7 March 2024. The last trading day on SIX Swiss Exchange will be 6 March 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Julien Delécraz

Investor Relations

+41 58 300 78 13

investorrelations@oneswiss.com

ONE swiss bank SA

Attachment