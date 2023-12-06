Ashwin Sheth Group participates in the India Property Show, Dubai

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the makers of Iris Blue and Iris Bay in Dubai, Ashwin Sheth Group (ASG), a renowned name in India's real estate sector, celebrated for its remarkable 37-year legacy, is poised to shine at the prestigious 'India Property Show', Dubai, hosted by Maxpo Exhibitions and CREDAI MCHI. This much-anticipated event is scheduled to take place on December 9th and 10th, 2023, at the luxurious Movenpick Grand Al Bustan in Dubai and the stall number is PS - 2, Mumbai Pavilion.

Ashwin Sheth Group has over 80+ diverse luxury projects worldwide and has garnered acclaim for crafting enduring architectural masterpieces. The Iconic landmarks Edmont Aurelia, Sheth Zuri, Sheth Montana, 72 West, Sheth Avalon, Sheth Avante, Sheth Cnergy, and Sheth Vasant Lawns will be showcased at the property show. These projects epitomize luxury and also establish new standards in sustainability, quality, and design excellence.

ASG's ability to create residential spaces that radiate elegance, comfort, and a strong sense of community is a result of its seamless integration of these essential elements. The group's success is attributed to its meticulous attention to detail, strategic planning, and innovative technological integration. ASG's core values center around an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, evident in each project that embodies the group's relentless pursuit of perfection.

Mr Bhavik Bhandari, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer (CSMO), Ashwin Sheth Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, "Participating in the India Property Show offers us a fantastic opportunity to engage with the Indian diaspora. The city of Mumbai stands as an enticing investment destination, and ASG, with its attractive payment options, extends a warm invitation to NRIs to explore the luxury real estate segment. This is a golden opportunity for overseas Indians to invest in India's vibrant real estate market, driven by the country's consistent economic growth and stability, advanced construction technologies and an array of new launches."

With an extensive footprint exceedingly approximately 35 million square feet, ASG continues to expand in burgeoning micro-markets, delivering substantial value to its stakeholders. Moreover, the brand has been honoured with numerous prestigious industry awards, including the titles of 'Most Preferred Brand of 2023' and 'Developer of the Year 2023'. The brand's esteemed project, Sheth Avalon, has clinched the 'Best Upcoming Residential Project' at the CIA World Construction and Infra Award and the 'Luxury Residential Development' award at the International Realty Awards, Asia 2023.

About Ashwin Sheth Group:

Ashwin Sheth Group, established in 1987, is a leading real estate developer in India and Dubai, known for its unique designs and contemporary thinking. With over 80+ luxury projects globally, including landmarks like Viviana Mall in Thane, Iris Bay in Dubai, BeauMonde in Prabhadevi and Montana in Mulund to a few, the group has partnered with leading consultants in creating value for its customers.

To learn more, visit: https://www.ashwinshethgroup.com/nri/

Media Contact:

Ashwin Sheth Group | India

Riddhi Vira | PR and Corpcom

+ 91 9619776362 | Riddhi.v@ashwinshethgroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ashwin-sheth-group-participates-in-the-india-property-show-dubai-302007153.html