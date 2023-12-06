DJ TUI AG: Directorate Change

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Directorate Change 06-Dec-2023 / 08:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TUI AG Directorate Change TUI AG (the "Company") announces that Mr David Schelp has been appointed as CEO Markets & Airlines of the Company's Executive Board with effect from 1 January 2024. No details are to be disclosed as required under LR 9.6.13. This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.11 and 9.6.13. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG505 Category Code: RDN TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 289900 EQS News ID: 1790033 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

