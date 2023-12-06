Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.12.2023
WKN: TUAG50 | ISIN: DE000TUAG505
Xetra
06.12.23
12:14 Uhr
6,584 Euro
+0,638
+10,73 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
06.12.2023 | 09:16
TUI AG: Directorate Change

DJ TUI AG: Directorate Change 

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: Directorate Change 
06-Dec-2023 / 08:45 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TUI AG 
Directorate Change 
TUI AG (the "Company") announces that Mr David Schelp has been appointed as CEO Markets & Airlines of the Company's 
Executive Board with effect from 1 January 2024. No details are to be disclosed as required under LR 9.6.13. 
This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.11 and 9.6.13. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DE000TUAG505 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  289900 
EQS News ID:  1790033 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1790033&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2023 02:45 ET (07:45 GMT)

