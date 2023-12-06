Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2023) - SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: SWIN), is one of the few Chinese investor-focused and versatile securities brokerage companies based in Hong Kong., will be participating in The Microcap Conference, which will take place January 30, 31, February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Thomas Tam, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting on January 31 & February 1, 2024. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the SOLOWIN HOLDINGS management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend The Microcap Conference, follow this link.

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

Based in Hong Kong, SOLOWIN HOLDINGS is a versatile securities brokerage company strategically focused on high-net-worth investors worldwide. It offers a wide spectrum of products and services, spanning from traditional assets to virtual assets through its advanced and secure one-stop electronic platform, Solomon Win. Experiencing robust growth since 2021, SOLOWIN HOLDINGS distinguishes itself through its subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited ("Solomon JFZ"), licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Future Commission. Solomon JFZ empowers the company to deliver unparalleled one-stop financial solutions to both individual investors and corporate clients. The diversified offerings include Securities Brokerage, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Virtual Assets, and cutting-edge FinTech Services. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.solomonwin.com.hk.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there's no invitation required. All are welcome to register and attend.

For further information:

Lily Liu

+852 6468 3528

lily@solomonwin.com.hk