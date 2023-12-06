EQS-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Bond

06.12.2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE 6 December 2023 Fiven ASA announces applicable redemption premium for redeeming its outstanding EUR 70m bonds As announced on 27 November 2023, Fiven ASA ("Fiven") will redeem its outstanding EUR 70,000,000 senior secured sustainability-linked floating rate bonds with ISIN SE0016075196 (the "Bonds") in advanced on 21 December 2023 (the "Redemption Date"). Fiven has met the sustainability performance target for each relevant KPI on the relevant target observation date (being 21 November 2023) and no sustainability-linked redemption premium shall therefore be paid on the Redemption Date (in accordance with Clause 9.4 (Sustainability-Linked Redemption Premium) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds). The total redemption amount for each Bond shall as a result be 100.685 per cent. of the nominal amount plus accrued but unpaid interest up to (and including) the Redemption Date. A Sustainability Performance Action Plan Review (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Bonds) has been published as of today and is available on the Issuer's website. For further information, please contact: Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

Telephone: +47 975 10 481

For further information, please contact: Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager
Telephone: +47 975 10 481
Email: Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com



