Goldi Solar has agree to supply its HELOC PRO series of 545 Wp PV modules to Engie India, while Waaree Energies has agreed to provide more than 200 MW of solar modules to IRCON Renewable Power.From pv magazine India Goldi Solar has signed an agreement with Engie India, a unit of France-based Engie Group, to supply 190 MW of HELOC PRO 545 Wp PV modules for a project in the Indian state of Gujarat. The project benefits from a 25-year solar power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUNVL). Goldi Solar, founded in 2011, is based in Surat, Gujarat. It has two facilities at Pipodara ...

