Energy supplier BKW is developing six solar power projects at high-altitude locations in Switzerland.BKW Energie AG has announced plans to develop six solar projects in Bern, Switzerland. The plants will have a combined capacity of 70 MW and will produce 100 GWh of electricity per year. BKW has secured permits for three PV projects and is negotiating for two more, in order to address Switzerland's winter electricity concerns. Another project is under community review. All six projects meet the conditions for securing publish support, said BKW. Alpine solar plants must connect to and reinforce ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...