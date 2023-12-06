Depcom Power has commissioned a 90 MW solar plant linked to 51.5 MW of battery storage in Salinas, on the southern coast of Puerto Rico.From pv magazine LatAm Depcom Power has commissioned the Ciro One project, a 90 MW (AC) solar facility in Puerto Rico, along with a 51.5 MW battery energy storage system (BESS). The US-based engineering company said it is currently the largest operational solar-plus-storage facility on the island. Depcom Power built the plant with development partner Ciro Energy Group and local subcontractor Lord Construction. The project is expected to begin operations at the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...