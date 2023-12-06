Anzeige
WKN: A0B9Z0 | ISIN: DK0010305077 | Ticker-Symbol: B0W
Frankfurt
06.12.23
08:21 Uhr
2,110 Euro
-0,090
-4,09 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
06.12.2023
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ennogie Solar Group A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares - directed issue

The share capital of Ennogie Solar Group A/S has been increased. The admittance
to trading and official listing will take effect as per 7 December 2023 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010305077           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Ennogie Solar Group        
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 28,394,002 shares (DKK 28,394,002)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        2,965,650 shares (DKK 2,965,650) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  31,359,652 shares (DKK 31,359,652)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  DKK 17              
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      ESG                
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3378               
---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
