Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ennogie Solar Group A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares - directed issue

The share capital of Ennogie Solar Group A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 7 December 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010305077 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Ennogie Solar Group --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 28,394,002 shares (DKK 28,394,002) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,965,650 shares (DKK 2,965,650) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 31,359,652 shares (DKK 31,359,652) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: DKK 17 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ESG --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3378 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66