NuEyes Technologies Inc.: NuEyes Partners With HTC VIVE to Launch Low Vision Wearable

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / NuEyes, a pioneer in the field of augmented reality smart glasses technology, is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with HTC VIVE to create the NuEyes e3+, a wearable solution for people with low vision. Powered by the HTC VIVE XR Elite, the e3+ renders an XR space of the real world, offering people with macular degeneration and other forms of low vision the ability to customize their viewing field of view based on NuEyes' visual AI software. The e3+ is available now for pre-orders and will ship in December.





The high-definition passthrough camera on the VIVE XR Elite allows users to simply wear the device and look at objects in the world around them with improved clarity and magnification. The e3+ enables users with low vision to read a book, watch their family members at sporting events, and even regain their independence in the kitchen by allowing them to read recipes and easily find the right pot.

NuEyes e3+ is powered by the HTC VIVE XR Elite and is the latest in assistive technology. It features advanced visual assistance, a sleek and comfortable design, voice-activated commands for seamless control, and customizable settings to suit individual visual needs.

"Our partnership with HTC VIVE is around empowering low-vision consumers in a whole new way. By utilizing the HTC VIVE XR Elite modular system, easy-to-use diopters, and its large field of view, we can help those that are legally blind use the sight that they have to see the world in an easier way," says Mark Greget, CEO & Founder of NuEyes.

"Partnering with NuEyes on the e3+ is an exciting example of what's possible with the support of technology," said Cher Wang, Chairwoman and Co-Founder of HTC. "Utilizing the VIVE XR Elite's vivid passthrough camera and adjustable lenses, the e3+ harnesses the power of VR to transform the lives of people with low vision by providing them with an easy-to-use, wearable solution."

NuEyes is offering the e3+ for pre-sale at a 30% discount and will ship in December. To reserve your e3+, please visit www.nueyes.com or call 800-605-4033.

ABOUT HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information, please visit www.vive.com.

ABOUT NUEYES TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

NuEyes is a veteran-owned smart glass technology company based in Orange County, California, that was launched in January 2016 to assist those with eye conditions such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, and retinitis pigmentosa. Over the past five years, the company has seen extensive sales growth and has obtained federal, state, and insurance reimbursement for its devices. NuEyes addresses a multitude of augmented reality markets, including low vision, medical, enterprise, gaming, and entertainment. With the leadership of NuEyes having over 20 years of combined experience in this space, they understand what it takes to successfully bring new products to market.

