Italian manufacturer Thermocold is offering new heat pumps with output ranging from 8 kW to 30 kW. They use propane as the refrigerant and reportedly have a seasonal coefficient of performance of up to 4.5.Italian heating specialist Thermocold has unveiled a new series of air-to-water heat pump series for applications in residential and industrial buildings. "Our new heat pumps operate down to -20 C of outdoor air, providing hot water of 75 C at 0 C of outdoor air temperature," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "They are a good replacement for gas boilers in older light commercial ...

