Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Report First Fiscal Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for its first fiscal quarter 2024, ended October 31, 2023.

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern on December 13, 2023. Management will then host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern to discuss its first fiscal quarter 2024 results, outlook, and strategy, which will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call-in Info:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 575696

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2205/49574

Replay:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 49574

About Zedge: Zedge builds marketplaces and games around digital content people use to express themselves. We monetize our user base through advertising, subscriptions, and a virtual token-based economy. Our leading products are the GuruShots photography game and Zedge's freemium digital content marketplace, which today offers mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds. The synergy between the game and the marketplace unlocks additional engagement and enables our community to earn money from their artwork. We also own Emojipedia, a website that is the leading source of information about emojis. In July 2023, we served more than 40 million users.

For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

Contact: Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA - Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696, ir@zedge.net

