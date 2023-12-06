Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Jetzt kommt richtig Musik rein! Unternehmen wechselt auf Überholspur!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ7X | ISIN: US98923T1043 | Ticker-Symbol: 34Z
Tradegate
01.12.23
09:37 Uhr
1,580 Euro
-0,310
-16,40 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEDGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7901,91017:20
1,7801,91017:05
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2023 | 12:38
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Report First Fiscal Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for its first fiscal quarter 2024, ended October 31, 2023.

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern on December 13, 2023. Management will then host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern to discuss its first fiscal quarter 2024 results, outlook, and strategy, which will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call-in Info:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 575696

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2205/49574

Replay:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 49574

About Zedge: Zedge builds marketplaces and games around digital content people use to express themselves. We monetize our user base through advertising, subscriptions, and a virtual token-based economy. Our leading products are the GuruShots photography game and Zedge's freemium digital content marketplace, which today offers mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds. The synergy between the game and the marketplace unlocks additional engagement and enables our community to earn money from their artwork. We also own Emojipedia, a website that is the leading source of information about emojis. In July 2023, we served more than 40 million users.

For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

Contact: Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA - Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696, ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/813584/zedge-to-report-first-fiscal-quarter-2024-results

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.