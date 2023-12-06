Clients connect applications to Railtown's internally built, cloud-based platform

Platform achieves Application General Intelligence by training itself on connected applications

Clients accelerate developer velocity through application insights, automation & answers

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2023) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) ("Railtown AI', "Railtown" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm the Company's internally built Machine Learning Engine has achieved the distinctive milestone of Application General Intelligence, which represents holistic understanding of the specific software applications connected to the Railtown AI platform. This level of total understanding enables Railtown's platform to help clients be more productive and profitable by providing timely mission-critical insights and automating the performance of repetitive tasks. Application General Intelligence also provides the foundation for future functionality that will enable third-party users to customize the Railtown platform by prompting it to create new features and software solutions without the need for writing or understanding the underlying code.

"There's a lot of buzz about if and when a computer system could rival or exceed our ability to perform any intellectual task," said Railtown's CTO, Marwan Haddad. "That's called Artificial General Intelligence. In the meantime, our team has realized a fundamentally higher level of functionality than anything we've accomplished to date, which we call Application General Intelligence. To make this possible, we systematically trained our AI engine to understand sub-components of individual applications, from tickets, builds, deployments and logs. Those were all milestones in their own right, but it wasn't until the Railtown platform understood all those sub-components that it could run Application General Intelligence, which means having an end-to-end understanding of whatever client applications are connected to our engine. This opens up a whole new level of functionality and service that we can now bring to Software Developers and Teams that practice Agile Project Management."

Since the platform is fully trained on clients' applications, Railtown can provide developers with superior insight into the status of those applications. For example, Railtown's Root Cause Analyzer functionality monitors, analyzes, and prioritizes application errors and issues in real-time, then alerts developers with targeted and manageable sets of notifications that make it faster and easier for dev teams to identify and fix issues.

Railtown also enables dev teams to boost efficiency and improve quality by automating the performance of repetitive tasks. For example, Railtown's Release Notes Automator helps software teams save time while creating consistent and comprehensive records of changes made to any software product.

The Railtown platform also provides Software Developers, Team Leads, Scrum Masters, Product Managers, Marketing teams, and C-Level management with accurate and actionable answers to any questions they ask about their application and the team working on it. The platform provides information related to builds and deployments, code snippets, errors, bug fixes, performance issues, engineering blockers, velocity, productivity, and more. The platform also learns from the feedback it receives from the developers and continuously improves its ability to provide relevant answers.

"These are just some of the ways we currently help our clients accelerate developer velocity," said Railtown's CEO, Cory Brandolini. "And now that we're able to produce Application General Intelligence for individual applications, entirely new fields of possibility have opened up for our team and for our clients to create advanced and customized software functionalities, even if the user doesn't know how to code. That's a game-changer in terms of accessibility. Then add to that our continued strategy of applying our Machine Learning Engine to all applications built in the most popular programming languages, our full integration into the leading software development platforms GitHub, Microsoft Azure DevOps, Jiri, Atlassian, Trello, Asana and our global co-selling status on the Microsoft Azure partner network, and we're positioned to penetrate every corner of the global software development market as we continue to ramp up our marketing and awareness efforts."

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown AI, a Microsoft Partner, is a cloud-based Application General Intelligence Platform for Software Developers and Teams that practice Agile Project Management. We've purposely built our Application General Intelligence solutions to help Software Developers and Agile practitioners save time on redundant tasks, improve productivity, drive down costs, and accelerate developer velocity. Railtown's proprietary AI technology, designed to enable our clients to be more productive and profitable, is accessible on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace. To learn more, visit railtown.ai and click here to receive our latest investor news alerts.

