Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Cell Impact AB (publ) is removed (637/23)

On October 25, 2023, Cell Impact AB (publ) (the "Company") received observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. Today, on December 6, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information on the outcome of a rights issue raising approximately MSEK 129 before issue costs. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares (CI, ISIN code SE0017885379, order book ID 92429) and the paid subscription units (CI BTU, ISIN code SE0021021854, order book ID 311790) in Cell Impact AB (publ) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.