Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB is removed (638/23)

On August 25, 2023, Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB (the "Company") received observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. Today, on December 6, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information on the outcome of a rights issue raising approximately MSEK 75.2 before issue costs. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares (MACK B, ISIN code SE0000731747, order book ID 85847) and the paid subscription units (MACK BTU B, ISIN code SE0021146982, order book ID 311791) in Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.