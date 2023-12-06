Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2023) - Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM) ("Deveron" or the "Company"), a leading agriculture data company in North America, announces that the Company has implemented another phase of its cost optimization program. In a continued effort to prioritize profitable fertility related field services execution and focus, Deveron has implemented $1.5 M in cost savings mainly through the reduction of field staff and ancillary support costs within the Company's carbon business unit. The Company expects to achieve annual run rate savings totaling approximately $2,400,000 when combined with the previous $900,000 of cost synergies announced on November 21, 2023.

"Over the previous 24 months, we expanded our fields teams to serve the carbon field work volumes that our customers forecasted," commented David MacMillan, Deveron's President, and CEO. "We have been early leaders in non-traditional agriculture soil testing products, but now we have refocused our resources to better match our capacity with volumes. With these cost adjustments, the Company has better aligned its network capacity with profitable service regions and its core fertility business. With a focused strategy to build an integrated service offering for our customers, we believe there will be many further opportunities to deliver increasing soil volumes to the labs, creating significant operating leverage for the business ahead."

Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use. Our team of agronomists and data scientists build products that recommend ways to better manage fertilizer, seed, fungicide, and other farm inputs. Additionally, we have a national network of data technicians that are deployed to collect various types of farm data, from soil to drone, that build a basis of our best-in-class data layers. Our focus is the US and Canada where 1 billion acres of farmland are actively farmed annually.

