Introducing the ALMACO SeedPro Elite Research Planter

Redefining Precision in Seed Placement and Plot Dimensions

NEVADA, IA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / ALMACO is proud to announce the launch of the new patent-pending SeedPro Elite Research Planter. Through cutting-edge plot planting technology, SeedPro Elite delivers unmatched precision in seed placement, clean alleys, and consistent plot dimensions. Greater precision in planting provides seed research professionals with less variables - leading to better harvest data and faster advancement decisions.

SeedPro Elite

"In research, your data is everything," said Rob Paul, ALMACO Product Manager. "Aligned alleys and uniform plot dimensions are more than just nice to see. When border plants in each plot have equal sunlight exposure and soil nutrient opportunity, it removes variables to your data. At harvest time, there's also reduced risk of accidental plot carryover because alleys are so clean. In research, your data is everything, so the number of variables SeedPro Elite removes from the equation is significant."

SeedPro Elite enables seed research professionals to plant with unique customizations to suit different operational requirements. The planter's electric-drive motors and precision-placement individual-row controls allow for row-by-row population planting, offering ultimate control over research plot data. Synchronization between rows and automated timing provide consistent plot starts every time, ensuring consistent seed placement within each row.

"Seed researchers can now plant variable populations and plot lengths in the same pass without stopping the planter," said Cody Sobotka, ALMACO Senior Engineering Manager. "Researchers can choose flexible mapping with variable rate by row, variable length by row, and variable length in the same pass. The flexibility with mapping to match field geographies and the ability to test more in less passes will provide greater planting efficiency and the ability for each client to plant in the way that best suits their needs."

To support the flexible mapping and individual-row planting controls, a modern new-user interface was created. The display is used to adjust planter settings, import field maps, export logged data, and monitor performance while planting. Setup takes only minutes to get to the field faster and the intuitive platform means researchers can spend less time training staff and more time in the field operating.

SeedPro Elite is designed to easily integrate with a variety of tractors, guidance systems, and added accessories for more operational flexibility. New SeedPro Elite planters, as well as planters upgraded with the SeedPro Elite system, have compatibility with specialty planting accessories including the ALMACO PowerPlant Automated Planting System.

"I am so proud of our team at ALMACO," said Patrick Clem, ALMACO Chief Executive Officer. "We listened to our clients and developed a planter to exceed what the industry thought was possible. We developed the features our clients need for modern plot planting."

ALMACO remains committed to delivering the latest advancements in agricultural research equipment, and SeedPro Elite is a testament to this dedication.

Additional SeedPro Elite information is available on the ALMACO website or by contacting us at sales@almaco.com.

Contact Information

Lisa Dirksen

Marketing Manager

ldirksen@almaco.com

+1 515-382-3506 ext 230

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fy9RooCLbI0

SOURCE: ALMACO

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/813810/introducing-the-almaco-seedpro-elite-research-planter