Laxxon Medical to Attend 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Laxxon Medical announced today its attendance at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 8-11, 2024, in San Francisco, California. The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is the largest and most informative healthcare investment symposium in the industry, connecting global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies and innovative technologies of the investment community.

Representing Laxxon Medical at the J.P.Morgan Healthcare Conference is CEO Helmut Kerschbaumer and Chief Strategy Officer Alexander Ruckdaeschel, who will meet with institutional investors.

About Laxxon Medical

Laxxon Medical is a pharma-technology company pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals with SPID®, a novel 3D screen printing platform technology. For new and common pharmaceutical drugs, SPID® unlocks innovative drug delivery advancements paired with fast-tracked market access and extensive IP protection to yield disruptive opportunities for partners and life-changing results for patients.

Laxxon's pipeline includes ongoing working-projects with notable pharma players, biotech companies and research universities, in addition to 13 in-house Advanced Patented Generics products. Laxxon's IP is continuously growing and consists of 150 patents and patent applications with more than 3,000 patent claims.

Laxxon is partnered with CDMO Hovione and is jointly establishing cGMP productions in Portugal and the United States.

Company website: www.laxxonmedical.com.

