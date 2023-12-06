PaxMedica, Inc.: PaxMedica Releases Fireside Chat Video with CEO Howard Weisman

TARRYTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, announced the release of a Fireside Chat video featuring Howard Weisman, Chairman and CEO.

Overview:

In this comprehensive company update video, Mr. Weisman shares insights into PaxMedica's recent achievements and advancements. This presentation underscores the company's commitment to groundbreaking therapies and transformative solutions.

Key Points Covered:

Regulatory Update: Insights from the recent FDA Type-B meeting on October 25th, shedding light on the regulatory pathway for HAT-PAX-101.

Insights from the recent FDA Type-B meeting on October 25th, shedding light on the regulatory pathway for HAT-PAX-101. Financial Boost: A successful $7 million public offering, strengthening PaxMedica's balance sheet and providing a financial platform for production and clinical trial initiatives.

A successful $7 million public offering, strengthening PaxMedica's balance sheet and providing a financial platform for production and clinical trial initiatives. Strategic Acquisition: Acquiring suramin research assets from Rediscovery Life Sciences (RLS), potentially expediting the NDA submission for PAX-101.

Acquiring suramin research assets from Rediscovery Life Sciences (RLS), potentially expediting the NDA submission for PAX-101. Clinical Trials Progress: Updates on the Phase 3 trial for HAT-PAX-101 and insights into future Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) trials.

Updates on the Phase 3 trial for HAT-PAX-101 and insights into future Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) trials. Business Efficiency: PaxMedica's business strategy, emphasizing efficiency, production milestones, and key partnerships with organizations like Vox Nova.

PaxMedica's business strategy, emphasizing efficiency, production milestones, and key partnerships with organizations like Vox Nova. Future Vision: PaxMedica's business strategy, including NDA plans for PAX-101 and potential advancements in autism treatment.

How to View the Video:

The Fireside Chat video will be available for viewing on www.paxmedica.com/fireside simultaneously with this press release.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc. is a forward-looking clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in cutting-edge anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) aimed at addressing a range of challenging neurologic disorders. Our comprehensive portfolio encompasses a spectrum of conditions, including neurodevelopmental disorders such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), as well as other critical areas within the neurology field. We are dedicated to the continuous development and evaluation of our pioneering program, PAX-101-an intravenous suramin formulation that lies at the heart of our efforts, particularly focused on innovative ASD treatment solutions. Our ongoing research initiatives not only prioritize the needs of ASD patients but also extend to exploring potential therapeutic applications for related conditions. To learn more about our transformative work, please visit www.paxmedica.com.

