Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Jetzt kommt richtig Musik rein! Unternehmen wechselt auf Überholspur!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QPS6 | ISIN: CA26932P1027 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
E2GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
E2GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2023 | 14:38
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

E2Gold Inc.: Ellie Owens Appointed to E2 Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU)(OTCQB:ETUGF) announces that Ellie Owens, President and Co-Founder of E2Gold, has been appointed the Board of Directors of the Company.

Dave Good, Chair of the Board, stated, "We are happy to have Ellie join the Board. She has been integral to E2Gold's formation and evolution, and this move recognizes that important contribution."

Additionally, Todd Hennis has resigned as Board member and Audit Committee Chair. The Company has named Peter Bojtos as Chair of the Audit Committee, and has added Dave Good to the Committee. Both are independent directors.

Eric Owens, "We thank Todd for his service and commitment to the company from its early days to the present. He has been a long time colleague and trusted advisor, and we wish him well."

On the exploration front, the Company has begun line cutting and Induced Polarization work to aid in pinpointing drill hole target locations for its next round of drilling on the McKinnon East Extension, where Company geologists have uncovered high grade gold and base metal veins.

ABOUT E2GOLD INC.

E2Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large flagship property, the 80 km long Hawkins Gold Project in north-central Ontario, about 140 km east of the Hemlo Gold Mine, and 75 km north of the Magino and Island Gold Mines. The property is anchored by the McKinnon Zone Inferred Resource of 6.2 Mt grading 1.65 Au g/t, for 328,800 ounces of gold1. E2Gold is working to increasing shareholder value through discoveries at Hawkins.

Note 1: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on Hawkins Gold Project, Ontario, by P&E Mining Consultants, effective date September 10, 2020.

For further information please contact:

Jeff Pritchard
Investor Relations
info@e2gold.ca
+1 647 699 3340

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of E2Gold, including with respect to the receipt of all regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: E2Gold Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/813819/ellie-owens-appointed-to-e2-board

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.