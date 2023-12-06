Anderson, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2023) - Under its existing Joint Venture ("JV"), JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) ("JZZ" or the "Company") has begun its first marketing monetization program with New York-based Data Vault Holdings LLC. ("Data Vault'). The initial dataset has a projected market value of $3.5 million plus in revenue over its first data sets, which is already being expanded.

The Company has entered into a joint venture with Data Vault Holdings LLC, with the primary objective of monetizing JZZ Technologies' proprietary databases. Using Datavault® has allowed JZZ's digital division to create value for its derivative data, which now comprises thirteen data objects (individual data sets) that provide exceptional value for marketing companies utilizing the sets.

The Company is completing its go-to-market strategy with Data Vault, which brings the buyers for the data to their comprehensive data vault where the JZZ Data Objects are offered in an open market. This may also allow for greater value as the data begins to enter the marketplace and prove its actual value.

The Data Vault venture is expected to become a regular recurring revenue source for JZZ Technologies, as it opens up the opportunity for the sale of access to its top-of-the-line data management and analysis tools.

Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc., stated, "Our digital division has been working behind the scenes for the past several months to build and qualify the data that Data Vault will now bring to the market for us. It has been no small task, but we know that this was a critical step in creating recurring revenue from our data from leading marketers. We are looking for results as Data Vault launches its go-to-market strategy and adds new data sets. We believe it will be a continuing growth process that rewards both companies handsomely."

JZZ Technologies, Inc. will also use the data sets now being made available through Data Vault for its digital division promotions. These may include the promotion of JZZ digital properties, direct marketing of JZZ subsidiary company financial products or offers, and select partner marketing opportunities.

About Data Vault Holdings LLC

Data Vault Holdings Inc. is a technology holding company that provides a proprietary, cloud-based platform, Datavault®, for the delivery of branded data-backed cryptocurrencies. Data Vault Holdings Inc. provides businesses with the tools to monetize data assets securely over its Information Data Exchange® (IDE). The company is in the process of finalizing the consolidation of its affiliates Data Donate Technologies, Inc., ADIO LLC, and Datavault® Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries under one corporate structure. Learn more about Data Vault Holdings Inc. at www.datavaultholdings.com.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified company engaged in several business sectors. Its newly launched real estate development division is engaged in acquiring, developing, and operating multifamily, mixed-use, commercial, and residential real estate, vacation rentals and RV resorts, and housing development projects. Its Active Lifestyle Digital media business includes online media and apps, content creation, and digital marketing targeted to active adults 55+. For more information, visit jzztechnologies.com.

Press Contacts:

JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Charles Cardona, CEO

ceo@jzztechnologies.com

DISCLAIMER and FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such Forward-Looking Statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the viability of the Company's business plans, the effect of acquisitions on our profitability, the effectiveness, profitability, and the marketability of the Company's products; the Company's ability to protect its proprietary information; general economic and business conditions; and the volatility of the Company's operating results and financial condition. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the Company and the industry. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or to changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, management cannot assure the public that their expectations will turn out to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

