Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer confirms position as a top ESG software provider by being named a Leader in Enterprise Carbon Management software

Wolters Kluwer confirms position as a top ESG software provider by being named a Leader in Enterprise Carbon Management software

Independent research firm recognizes Wolters Kluwer's Enablon as a Leader in Carbon Management software, with high scores in key data management categories.

New York - December 6, 2023 - Independent research firm, Verdantix, has named Wolters Kluwer a Leader in Enterprise Carbon Management software in its Green Quadrant: Enterprise Carbon Management Software 2023 report.

This report provides a comprehensive, fact-based comparison of the 19 most prominent enterprise carbon management software vendors in the market. The analysis is based on the proprietary Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology, which incorporated two-hour live briefings, desktop research, and vendor responses to a 70-point questionnaire covering 12 capability and six market-momentum categories.

Wolters Kluwer, through its Enablon Vision platform, achieved high scores in the following key categories:

Data acquisition

Data aggregation - Scope 1 and Scope 2

Carbon emissions calculation engine

Net zero program management

Vision and strategy

Organizational resources and growth

Customers





Adam Barnard, Principal analyst in net zero and climate risk at Verdantix, said:

"Customers in process industries, such as chemicals and oil and gas, seeking to use one platform for their carbon management, EHS and GRC should include Wolters Kluwer Enablon on their shortlist; the provider has offered EHS, engineering, GRC and operations services for over 20 years."

Enablon, one of four software businesses that comprises the Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance & ESG, is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, ESG, Operational Excellence, and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC). Hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and millions of users, worldwide, rely on Enablon solutions to minimize risks, increase worker safety, prevent incidents from happening, achieve regulatory compliance, and reduce environmental impact.

Recently, Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG announcedthe integration of ESG reporting and disclosure functionality from its CCH Tagetik Corporate Performance Management solution into its Enablon ESG Excellencesolution. The new functionalityempowers companies to meet Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and other requirements to report and disclose integrated ESG data alongside financial data.

Rob Davis, Vice President of Product Management at Wolters Kluwer Enablon, said:

"Leading organizations understand that achieving net zero goals and superior ESG performance are both impossible without the right tools to effectively manage and track carbon emissions, enterprise-wide. That's why we're honored that Verdantix has recognized Wolters Kluwer as a Leader in this Enterprise Carbon Management Software report. Because we know how important a robust data management strategy is to a successful carbon management and ESG program, we're particularly thrilled to have achieved top scores in crucial categories related to data management."

The Verdantix Green Quadrant: Enterprise Carbon Management Software 2023is now available for download.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

