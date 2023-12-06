Subaru of America: Subaru Helps Grant Wishes Through the Share the Love Event

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Subaru of America

Originally published by Make-A-Wish

Over the last 15 years, Subaru of America, Inc. and its participating retailers have donated more than $256 million to select charities through its annual Subaru Share the Love® Event. Since 2011, Make-A-Wish has received more than $32 million of those funds, a generous sum that has enabled us to grant more than 3,300 wishes and spark everlasting hope and joy for wish kids and their families.

Thank you, Subaru and its retailers, for helping to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses… at a time when they need it most.

Tens of thousands of volunteers, donors and supporters advance the Make-A-Wish® vision to grant the wish of every child diagnosed with a critical illness. In the United States and its territories, on average, a wish is granted every 34 minutes. We believe a wish experience can be a game-changer. This one belief guides us and inspires us to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids we serve. LEARN MORE about how you can help grant wishes at http://wish.org

