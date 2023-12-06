Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2023) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (FSE: 3DOA), (the "Company" or "Telo"), an emerging molecular testing platform provider leveraging the power of telomeres, looks forward to attending the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting in San Diego this week. The Company will present the repeatability analytical validation data of its lead product TeloViewSMM, while interacting with a global group of physicians and researchers and educating on the importance of telomere-based assessment of Smoldering Multiple Myeloma (SMM).

The 2023 ASH meeting taking place between December 9-12, 2023 in San Diego, USA, is an important milestone for Telo Genomics, as the Company offers it's TeloViewSMM assay to clinicians for the first time as a commercially available product. TeloViewSMM is a non-invasive liquid biopsy, featuring 3D telomere analysis, that utilizes the TeloView® software platform to quantify genomic instability and transformation risk. The assay is a laboratory developed test, conducted at Telo's high-complexity ISO 15189 certified lab in Toronto.

Telo Genomics CEO Kris Weinberg commented on the excitement within the company surrounding ASH attendance and lauded his team for their efforts "Through a lot of hard work and creative energy, we are bringing TeloViewSMM to the audience at ASH. Our entire team is dedicated to improving disease management and outcomes for patients diagnosed with Smoldering Multiple Myeloma."

About the TeloView® Platform

TeloViewSMM is the first marketed product/use case in the TeloView® platform portfolio. As the core enabling technology of the portfolio, TeloView uses quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres in combination with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability. The novel biomarkers enabled by the TeloView platform quantify the risk of cancer progression beyond standard phenotypic measures and are additive to standard molecular analysis. The utility of TeloView as both a research and clinical tool has been substantiated in over 160 peer reviewed publications and 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease.

About TeloViewSMM

TeloViewSMM is a first-in-class telomere-based molecular tool that integrates proprietary quantitative analytics and artificial intelligence to evaluate the 3D organization of telomeres as a predictor of disease transformation in Smoldering Multiple Myeloma (SMM). The proprietary assay (and associated platform technology) quantifies risk of transformation/progression beyond standard phenotypic measures. Over 200,000 patients in the United States are currently living with smoldering Multiple Myeloma. The TeloViewSMM assay has a potential total addressable market of over 500,000 tests per year.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics Corp. is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and predictive/prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, TeloView-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

