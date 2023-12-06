Bidi Vapor, LLC: Vape Webcast: Getting Non-Compliant Devices Off the Market

MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / With the flood of illicit vaping products continuing to flow into major U.S. markets, the leadership team at Bidi Vapor, LLC, produced a webcast titled, "Vape Update: Getting Non-compliant Devices Off the Market," detailing the enforcement activities ramping up while also touching on potential solutions, such as tracking scan data to identify unlawful companies.

Speaking to recent Nielsen rankings revealing a market dominance of non-compliant electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), Niraj Patel, CEO of Bidi Vapor, said, "It's a major public health concern when these illicit, non-compliant, and non-regulated products are overtaking the legal products. These illegal products used to be in just mom-and-pop stores, but now, these products are breaking into the franchise market and showing up in the Nielsen numbers."

While Patel regretted the situation, he also saw it as a call to action for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). "But this list also puts pressure on the FDA and all other law enforcement agencies to do their jobs," he said.

View webcast here.

The new numbers from Nielsen, a New York-based data-collection firm, also point to a solution, according to Russell Quick, president of Bidi Vapor's marketing firm, Kaival Marketing Services. "Law enforcement can now track the supply chain," Quick said in the webcast. "We can identify the distributors and retailers that are selling these non-compliant, illegal, illicit products. So both federal and state level authorities can issue warnings, fines, civil penalties, or even harsher monetary penalties to these companies that are participating in and distributing these illegal products."

To accompany the webcast, Bidi Vapor has produced two related infographics on illicit vape products and the illicit market. To download, click here: "How to Spot Illicit Vape" and "Rise of Illicit Vape."

