Crabsmedia: Famous YouTuber Mike Majlak Shares His Hair Transplant Journey at Smile Hair Clinic

Mike Majlak takes his followers on a transformative hair transplant adventure

ISTANBUL, TURKEY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Mike Majlak (HeyBigMike), a famous YouTuber, podcaster, author, and influencer, recently went to Istanbul, Turkey, to get a hair transplant at Smile Hair Clinic, a prominent hair restoration center. Documenting the entire experience on camera, he shared his transformative journey with his followers, showcasing his excitement, surgery, and life-changing results.

Deciding to stop hair thinning and prevent further hair loss

Mike had thinning hair on the crown of his head, and his hairline had started receding. That made him conscious of his appearance, compelling him to wear a hat and avoid showing his back on camera because of feeling exposed.

He decided to get a hair transplant in Turkey because of dramatically lower prices than in the U.S. After exploring multiple options, Mike and his friend David (who also had a receding hairline) chose Smile Hair Clinic because they saw many positive reviews and excellent results on social media, saying, "This is a reputable clinic; they know what they're doing."

After contacting the clinic via Instagram and scheduling the treatment, the guys traveled to Istanbul for a $2,000 hair transplant. It would have cost $20,000-$30,000 in the U.S.

Meeting with the Smile Hair Clinic team

As part of the all-inclusive hair transplant package, Smile Hair Clinic had arranged a private airport transfer for Mike and David, taking them to the hotel and later the clinic for a consultation. They met with Dr. Firdavs Ahmedov, Dr. Mehmet Erdogan, and the rest of the medical team to discuss the procedure and expectations and get a thorough hair analysis.

Mike's Sapphire FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) treatment included 4,500 hair grafts from the back of his head. Mike said it was "smooth sailing" and lasted approximately six hours. The only painful part was the anesthesia, but the pain lasted only a second, primarily because of a needle-free gun.

David's experience was just as seamless. The following day, he and Mike revisited the clinic for a professional hair wash before returning home with a smile on their faces and the surgeon's aftercare advice regarding recovery and follow-ups.

Sharing his hair transplant results

Soon after his hair transplant surgery, Mike shared a YouTube video to show off his new hairline and crown and reflect on the experience. He told his followers how the procedure boosted his confidence and changed his life forever.

Praising Smile Hair Clinic for its welcoming professionals and cutting-edge technology for restoring hair and dignity at a fraction of the cost, Mike recommended it to anyone dealing with hair loss.

