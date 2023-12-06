Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Jetzt kommt richtig Musik rein! Unternehmen wechselt auf Überholspur!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2023 | 15:02
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crabsmedia: Famous YouTuber Mike Majlak Shares His Hair Transplant Journey at Smile Hair Clinic

Mike Majlak takes his followers on a transformative hair transplant adventure

ISTANBUL, TURKEY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Mike Majlak (HeyBigMike), a famous YouTuber, podcaster, author, and influencer, recently went to Istanbul, Turkey, to get a hair transplant at Smile Hair Clinic, a prominent hair restoration center. Documenting the entire experience on camera, he shared his transformative journey with his followers, showcasing his excitement, surgery, and life-changing results.

Mike Majlak Shares His Hair Transplant Journey at Smile Hair Clinic

Mike Majlak Shares His Hair Transplant Journey at Smile Hair Clinic
Mike Majlak Shares His Hair Transplant Journey at Smile Hair Clinic

Deciding to stop hair thinning and prevent further hair loss

Mike had thinning hair on the crown of his head, and his hairline had started receding. That made him conscious of his appearance, compelling him to wear a hat and avoid showing his back on camera because of feeling exposed.

He decided to get a hair transplant in Turkey because of dramatically lower prices than in the U.S. After exploring multiple options, Mike and his friend David (who also had a receding hairline) chose Smile Hair Clinic because they saw many positive reviews and excellent results on social media, saying, "This is a reputable clinic; they know what they're doing."

After contacting the clinic via Instagram and scheduling the treatment, the guys traveled to Istanbul for a $2,000 hair transplant. It would have cost $20,000-$30,000 in the U.S.

Meeting with the Smile Hair Clinic team

As part of the all-inclusive hair transplant package, Smile Hair Clinic had arranged a private airport transfer for Mike and David, taking them to the hotel and later the clinic for a consultation. They met with Dr. Firdavs Ahmedov, Dr. Mehmet Erdogan, and the rest of the medical team to discuss the procedure and expectations and get a thorough hair analysis.

Mike's Sapphire FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) treatment included 4,500 hair grafts from the back of his head. Mike said it was "smooth sailing" and lasted approximately six hours. The only painful part was the anesthesia, but the pain lasted only a second, primarily because of a needle-free gun.

David's experience was just as seamless. The following day, he and Mike revisited the clinic for a professional hair wash before returning home with a smile on their faces and the surgeon's aftercare advice regarding recovery and follow-ups.

Sharing his hair transplant results

Soon after his hair transplant surgery, Mike shared a YouTube video to show off his new hairline and crown and reflect on the experience. He told his followers how the procedure boosted his confidence and changed his life forever.

Praising Smile Hair Clinic for its welcoming professionals and cutting-edge technology for restoring hair and dignity at a fraction of the cost, Mike recommended it to anyone dealing with hair loss.

Contact Information

Burak Önal
Crabs Media
info@crabsmedia.com
+(90) 553 089 26 59

SOURCE: Smile Hair Clinic

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/813423/famous-youtuber-mike-majlak-shares-his-hair-transplant-journey-at-smile-hair-clinic

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.