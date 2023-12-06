Pandion Creative Finishes Final Production on Feature Film Meko

Film Being Submitted to Festivals, Official Trailer Released

PORTSMOUTH, NH / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Harrison Buck and his production studio Pandion Creative have finished post-production of the feature film project entitled, Meko. Focused on the impacts of climate change on the livelihoods of two of Grand Bahama's original fly fishing guide families - Meko, is a story 7-years in the making.

The full-length documentary, produced in association with oakpool, a multi-discipline agency and studio, stars professional fishing guide Omeko "Meko" Glinton as he navigates and relates what it's like to live in a coastal community negatively impacted by rising seas and extreme weather. Said Buck, "the best documentaries in my mind start out with a great story and uncover an even better one. We set out to make a film about a guide and his family. We could have never foreseen Hurricane Dorian doing what it did to Grand Bahama, or COVID right after and losing his Visa…"

"We feel a great sense of responsibility to help tell this story the right way. It's a story of human resilience, optimism, and connectivity to our planet. It has been humbling to help bring this film to life with Harrison and Pandion, and we look forward to sharing Meko's story with the world," said James Hamilton, co-founder at oakpool.

Continued Buck, "We have some very relatable human storylines that are way bigger than just fishing. I honestly intended for this film to be seen and appreciated by a larger audience that has never heard of fly fishing. Climate change and rising oceans aren't something affecting us down the road. They are here now and they are negatively impacting coastal communities like Meko's world-wide at a macro-level."

Far from your typical "grip-and-grin" fishing film, Meko is set to debut on the 2024 film festival scene with a powerful message for those who hold affection for wild places and the people who live in them. Said Buck, "We have all along been trying to make a film that is far away from the industry standard of being fish-landing-focused...We have a story about a man, his family and legacy and all of that their community has gone through. There is a little bit of something for everyone to resonate with on a human-level."

With the film now complete, the team at oakpool and Pandion are angling for placement in festivals and streaming services with the goal being to create a groundswell of awareness and support for the people of the Bahamas and the uncertainty they face due to climate change.

You can check out the trailer here: MEKO.

To book an interview with Harrison or to learn more about the film project - please visit the official website or reach out to remick@fordhamilton.com.

Contact Information

Remick Smothers

Press & Comms Lead

remick@fordhamilton.com

202-412-5300

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3m1kQwn0_Qc

SOURCE: Pandion Creative

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/813823/pandion-creative-finishes-final-production-on-feature-film-meko