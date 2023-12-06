Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2023) - CBTS, a global provider in digital Network, Cloud, and Security, today announced it has received the Palo Alto Networks 2023 North America Service Provider Partner of the Year award.

These annual awards are presented to an elite group of Palo Alto Networks partners that, over the past 12 months, have excelled in one or more of the following areas:

Performance: Bookings that partners initiate, the pipeline they build, innovative new services launched, and net new customers added.

Enablement: Number of Palo Alto Networks technical, pre-sales, sales and post-sales training courses and certifications completed.

Engagement: Nominated by the Palo Alto Networks team for exceptional engagement with Palo Alto Networks and our customers.

Technical Innovation: Nominated by the Palo Alto Networks team for demonstrating technical innovation via product integrations.

CBTS is a key industry player, aligning business strategies with operations through implementation and ongoing optimization and management. CBTS combines deep technology experience with the expertise of professionals who bring a personal, strategic approach to all things network, cloud, security, and beyond.

CBTS was also recognized in 2023 as a Palo Alto Networks NextWave Diamond Innovator, a status achieved by only a select group of partners.

Over the years, CBTS and Palo Alto Networks have built a strong and enduring relationship, providing customers with cutting-edge solutions to achieve their strategic business objectives. Through this partnership CBTS provides managed and professional services for Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE: including Prisma Access, Prisma SD-WAN, and Prisma Cloud. Additionally, CBTS provides professional and managed security services for: Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR, Cortex XSOAR, Cortex XPANSE, and Cortex XSIAM.

"CBTS holds this award in exceptionally high esteem," said Greg Samuels, vice president of Secure Network and Security Services at CBTS. "We are proud to advance our meaningful partnership with Palo Alto Networks through the implementation of cutting-edge technology, bringing flexible and innovative solutions to further our customers' successful business outcomes."

"A trusted ecosystem of partners is more critical than ever before in the new world of cybersecurity," said Prem Iyer, senior vice president Ecosystems at Palo Alto Networks. "Our partners, of all types, are a key catalyst and enabler of our ability to deliver the transformational solutions that our customers need. We're proud to recognize CBTS as 2023 North America Service Provider Partner of the Year and we look forward to continuing the important work of solving complex security challenges together."

2023 North America Service Provider of the Year Badge



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9759/188985_image2.jpg

CBTS Awarded Palo Alto Networks 2023 North America Service Provider Partner of the Year



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9759/188985_image3.jpg

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions-including Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, Unified Communications, and Infrastructure solutions. From developing and deploying modern applications and the secure, scalable platforms on which they run, to managing, monitoring, and optimizing their operations, CBTS delivers comprehensive technology solutions for its clients' transformative business initiatives. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

