Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2023) - HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGCPF) announced today it will be presenting at the December 7th, 2023 virtual Investor Summit.

Event: December 7th Investor Summit Presentation: December 7th, 2023 @ 12:30 PM ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RuScIcGGSPSAROvK8tYIuA

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture high-purity graphene and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange in December 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/

For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and Twitter.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

CONTACTS

HydroGraph Investor Relations Contact

Salisha Ilyas, Target IR

salisha@targetir.com

Bob Wowk, HydroGraph CFO

bob.wowk@hydrograph.com

908.627.1315

Media Contact

Kristin Schaeffer

kristin@amfmediagroup.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring micro-cap companies and institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189981