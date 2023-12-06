Authors of the "World Nuclear Industry Status Report 2023" define the future role of nuclear energy in the global energy mix as "irrelevant" and "marginal." The authors add that there were 407 operational reactors producing 365 GW in the middle of the year, which is less than installed capacity predictions for solar by the end of the year.The "World Nuclear Industry Status Report 2023" overseen by French nuclear energy consultant Mycle Schneider shows that despite the significant global presence of the nuclear industry, which produced 2,545 TW/h of energy last year, the sector is shrinking, with ...

