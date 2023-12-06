Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory researchers have studied how solar buying decisions are influenced across varying income levels.From pv magazine USA Solar on a neighbor's rooftop may influence another neighbor to go solar, especially if the solar is visible and if the neighbor talks about it. However, the level of influence is not even across income levels, as Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory researchers note in "The role of peer influence in rooftop solar adoption inequity in the United States," which was recently published in Science Direct. Understanding peer influence in the solar ...

