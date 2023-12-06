In Mind Cloud's next-generation CPQ software extends Zilliant's industry-leading pricing management, pricing optimization, and revenue intelligence technology

Zilliant, the leader in price and revenue optimization and management, today announced that it has closed its acquisition of In Mind Cloud, a digital sales platform purpose-built for manufacturers. This combination will enable companies to manage the full pricing lifecycle from one platform by adding In Mind Cloud's next-generation Configure, Price, and Quote (CPQ) and commerce technology to Zilliant's pricing management and optimization solutions.

Zilliant helps many of the largest companies in the world react to changes in market inputs, optimize their pricing, and deliver critical insights to sales. With the addition of In Mind Cloud, customers will be able to seamlessly deliver that pricing through CPQ and online channels, completing the final mile of the pricing lifecycle on a single platform.

"The acquisition of In Mind Cloud allows us to accelerate our vision to help customers put pricing at the heart of their business," said Zilliant CEO Pascal Yammine. "Price is the most important part of every deal, but without a comprehensive solution to put the right price in front of the customer, it's difficult to close complex deals fast. The combined platform will be unlike anything in the market and help manufacturers and distributors solve emerging pricing challenges like omnichannel commerce."

In Mind Cloud's next-generation CPQ was built to challenge many of the limitations of existing solutions. Before the creation of In Mind Cloud, customers were limited in choice as CPQ software was divided into two major groups: easy to use or able to handle complexity

"There was a disconnect in the market about complexity for manufacturers," said Dr. Christian Cuske, Founder and Executive Chairman of In Mind Cloud. "Product complexity can be a competitive advantage, but it's detrimental to a company if it's complex to do business with them. Manufacturers had to choose a CPQ that could either handle their product complexities, but was challenging to navigate, or one that was easy to use, until In Mind Cloud changed that paradigm."

With an intuitive Amazon-like user experience that includes 3D/2D configuration, a highly performant configuration engine and integrations into SAP and Salesforce, In Mind Cloud's next-generation CPQ has challenged the market status quo. Easy configuration experiences and market-leading SAP integration have enabled customers to unlock value in weeks to months as opposed to years and have significantly derisked CPQ implementations. Businesses can even get their hands on the product right away through a web-based free trial, which is unprecedented in the CPQ market. As Cuske and the team have scaled the business, they've also recognized that the market is evolving.

"On our mission to revolutionize how manufacturers sell, we saw the increasing importance of the pricing lifecycle," said Cuske. "Deal configuration through CPQ or self-service and the complexities of the full pricing lifecycle must work in conjunction. Zilliant's leadership in manufacturing and distribution makes bringing our companies together an ideal next chapter in the In Mind Cloud growth story."

Acquisition Boosts Zilliant's Momentum Following an Exceptionally Strong Quarter

Zilliant's momentum continues to build, with worldwide third-quarter bookings growing more than 75% year-over-year. Over the past year, Zilliant's new business in Europe has more than doubled with its recent increased focus on expansion into Germany, driving a 500%+ increase in new bookings for the country. In Mind Cloud's credibility and headquarters in Germany amplifies Zilliant's international reach across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific markets.

"Zilliant has been the industry leader in price and revenue optimization, and we remain excited about their long-term growth trajectory," said Scott Pasquini, Managing Director of Madison Dearborn Partners. "Together, In Mind Cloud and Zilliant will enable customers to manage the entire pricing lifecycle from a single platform, which will help accelerate profitable growth."

Lincoln International served as the exclusive financial advisor to Zilliant, and Reed Smith LLP provided legal counsel. Wilkie Farr Gallagher LLP provided legal counsel to In Mind Cloud.

