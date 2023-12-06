SQream Achieves SOC-2 Type II Compliance Certification for its Cloud-Native Data Lakehouse 'Blue'

The successful completion of the audit verifies that SQream's cloud-based data preparation lakehouse is compliant with the highest privacy and security standards

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream , the data and analytics company built for big data and AI/ML workloads, announced today that it has achieved Service Organization Control 2 (SOC-2) Type II compliance for its data preparation lakehouse Blue , ensuring its alignment with leading industry standards for security and data protection. This certification marks a significant milestone, making all of SQream's cloud products officially certified. The platform was found to comply with the rigorous compliance standards and restrictions put in place by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), demonstrating the company's ongoing dedication to maintaining the security, confidentiality, availability, and privacy of its systems for its customers.

SOC-2 Type II is the leading industry standard ensuring security compliance through an in-depth inspection of the company's processes for managing customer data, including how information is identified, captured, processed, and reported by various systems. The audit was conducted by EY , an independent auditor. Achievement of the SOC 2 Type II compliance substantiates that Blue offers its customers best-in-class protection from security breaches and data-privacy assurance.

"As a data and analytics acceleration company, receiving SOC-2 Type II certification for Blue is a major milestone in continuing to build trust with our customers and organizations worldwide who are looking for secure partners to help them maximize their data usage and management. This accomplishment also reflects SQream's continuous efforts, investment and commitment to providing top-level cloud-native solutions," said Ami Gal, CEO of SQream. "As SQream continues to expand our footprint in the US market, this achievement confirms our ability to meet the strictest security and privacy standards and we look forward to continually assuring the security of our customers and their data."

SQream's GPU-based, big data analytics and acceleration platform is designed for any size data and complexity, enabling enterprises to rapidly ingest and analyze their growing storages - providing full-picture visibility for improved customer experience, operational efficiency, and previously unobtainable business insights. SQream is a cloud-native, fully-managed data lakehouse built for fast, reliable and cost-effective data preparation using a patented GPU optimization engine.

About SQream:

SQream is a data processing and analytics company that helps organizations break through barriers to ask the biggest, most important questions from their data. Our GPU-based technology empowers businesses to overcome dataset limits and query complexity to analyze exponentially more data and get substantially faster insights at dramatic cost-savings. By leveraging SQream's advanced analytics capabilities for AI/ML, enterprises can stay ahead of their competitors while reducing hardware usage. If you want to take your data initiatives to the next level and unlock new insights and opportunities with SQream.

SQream is trusted by leading enterprises including Samsung, LiveAction, Sinch, Orange, AIS, LG and more. To learn more, visit sqream.com or follow us on Twitter @sqreamtech.

