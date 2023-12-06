Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Zoom delivers AI-powered customer experiences at an unmatched value for companies of every size

New innovative product offerings include robust omnichannel and advanced AI solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced enhancements across its AI-powered customer experience (CX) suite and new pricing plans that are expected to be available in the coming weeks.



"Zoom Contact Center has seen incredible momentum since its launch last year, reaching more than 700 customers and expanding to businesses of all sizes, from mid-market companies to global enterprises," said Vi Chau, head of product, Zoom Phone and Contact Center at Zoom. "We have strategically invested in areas like advanced AI, workforce management, and omnichannel expansion to help build meaningful customer experiences. These new plans provide exceptional value at all levels, including enterprise-grade features at the base tier that other companies charge extra for."

To support its growing customer base and its various business needs, Zoom Contact Center will be available in new tiered plans that each include voice, video, chat, and Short Message Service (SMS) channels, real-time transcription, remote control, Agent Computer-Telephony Integration (CTI), surveys, and AI Companion capabilities including summarization.

Additional features, including inbound email and social channel support, and outbound dialers are supported in mid-tier plans. Zoom AI Expert Assist and Workforce Engagement Management will be included in top-tier plans, and available as an add-on to any package. These new plans offer exceptional customer value and flexibility to meet the needs of small-to-large contact center departments.

New packages provide flexibility and value

Zoom's new packages provide enterprise-grade feature sets designed to serve the needs of its customers, no matter their size. All product offerings are available to mix and match as named or concurrent licenses.

Essentials

The Essentials package starts at just $69 per month and includes Zoom AI Companion, remote control, privacy and security features, and support for the most critical channels: omnichannel voice, chat, SMS, and video, as well as many other core capabilities.



Premium

In addition to the features offered in the Essentials package, the Premium package provides support for email, social channels, and outbound dialer, starting at $99 per month.



Elite

Elite customers have access to all the features from the Premium package, plus Zoom AI Expert Assist, Quality Management, and Workforce Management, starting at $149 per month.



Additionally, customers with Essentials and Premium packages have the option to purchase features such as Zoom AI Expert Assist and Workforce Engagement Management as add-ons to their package.

Enhanced features expand solution use cases

Zoom's newest innovations in customer experience focus on helping businesses engage and collaborate better with customers, employees, and more.

Zoom AI Expert Assist enables AI-powered personalized support for customers, improved productivity for agents, and better intelligence for supervisors. AI Expert Assist intelligently retrieves and suggests the best responses from a curated set of knowledge bases, customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and other systems of record. Additional functionality expected in early 2024 includes recommended next best action, complete with personalized steps, and an intelligent view of agents and activity for supervisors and contact center leaders.



Expanded communication channels, including email and Meta's Messenger, allow agents to interact with customers where they prefer to communicate. The ability to chat in WhatsApp is expected in early 2024.



Remote control allows IT departments to help employees and customers solve problems more quickly with the ability for customers to grant help desk agents permission to control their desktops remotely.



Outbound dialing empowers sales-oriented agents to enhance customer interaction quality before placing calls and automatically dial numbers on a contact list as soon as an agent becomes available through Zoom's progressive dialer capabilities. Outbound progressive dialing is currently available in beta and is expected to be generally available in the coming weeks. Outbound preview dialing is expected in early 2024.



Additional privacy and security with built-in post-redaction of certain personal data in voice and video recordings, as well as voice, video, and messaging transcripts. In addition, bring your own encryption keys to protect certain data stored at rest within the Zoom Cloud infrastructure is coming in 2024.



Third-party application integrations enhance the agent experience and reduce the need to toggle between programs, providing real-time access to customer information, including CRM, support, and payments from within the Zoom client expected to be generally available in early 2024.

These new plans will be available in the coming weeks.

