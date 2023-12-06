The awards celebrate the success of Snow's Partners in delivering Technology Intelligence to customers

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, today announced the winners of the 2023 Partner of the Year Awards. With the launch of the new Snow Partner Program earlier this year, the awards seek to recognize top-performing partners for their work and contributions during a year of change.

"It has been an exciting year for partners at Snow, and we wanted to take this opportunity to celebrate our partners and their incredible achievements," said Vinod Chumber, Vice President, Ecosystem Sales at Snow. "Soaring vendor and cloud prices, ongoing economic uncertainty and the need for investment in new technologies such as artificial intelligence mean that managing technology spend is more critical than ever. The impactful work being done by our partners to deliver Technology Intelligence provides so many opportunities for Snow customers to reduce spend, gain visibility into complex IT environments and prepare for cybersecurity risks."

This year's Partner of the Year Awards categories and winners are as follows:

Impact Partner of the Year: The Impact Partner of the Year award celebrates a partner's outstanding commitment, persistence and dedication to delivering multifaceted value to customers. It recognizes a standout partner for their exceptional contributions to delivering comprehensive business outcomes.

Winner: HCL Technologies Limited

Honorable Mention: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Fujitsu Sweden AB



Innovation Partner of the Year: The Innovation Partner of the Year award recognizes a visionary partner who leads the market with an exceptional Technology Intelligence offering. Their world-class go-to-market strategy emphasizes creativity, transformative thinking and a pioneering approach to Technology Intelligence for their customers. This award acknowledges their outstanding contributions in pushing the boundaries of innovation within the industry.

Winner: Data#3 Limited

Honorable Mention: Noventiq Holdings PLC HCL Technologies Limited



Rising Star Partner of the Year: The Rising Star of the Year award celebrates a partner who is heavily invested in Snow as their primary offering. Their outstanding dedication, investment, engagement and victories demonstrate they are one to watch, as they accelerate the climb towards Genius partner status in 2024 our top-tier partner level with extensive Snow experience.

Winner: SHI International Corp.

Honorable Mention: Crayon AS Sistemas Informaticos Abiertos S.A.U



Trailblazer Partner of the Year: The Trailblazer Partner of the Year Award celebrates a partner in every region who adopted the Snow Atlas platform as their primary Technology Intelligence solution, consistently delivering exceptional outcomes for their customers. This year's remarkable performance positioned them as the standout winner in their region.

Americas:

Winner: Accenture (Proquire LLC and Avanade do Brasil Ltda.)

Accenture (Proquire LLC and Avanade do Brasil Ltda.) Honorable Mention: SHI International Corp.

Europe, the Middle East and Africa:

Winner: Softcat PLC

Softcat PLC Honorable Mention: Sistemas Informaticos Abiertos S.A.U

Asia-Pacific Region:

Winner: Data#3 Limited

Data#3 Limited Honorable Mention: Deloitte Touche Enterprise Risk Services Pte Ltd

The winners were celebrated at a virtual awards ceremony hosted on November 29.

For more information on this year's Partner Awards, please visit: https://www.snowsoftware.com/global-partner-program/partner-of-the-year-awards-2023/

About Snow Software

Snow Software is changing the way organizations understand and manage their technology consumption. Our technology intelligence platform provides comprehensive visibility and contextual insight across software, SaaS, hardware and cloud. With Snow, IT leaders can effectively optimize resources, enhance performance and enable operational agility in a hybrid world. To learn more, visit www.snowsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231206298793/en/

Contacts:

PR:

Ciri Haugh

Snow Software

press@snowsoftware.com

Taylor Champlin

PAN Communications

snow@pancomm.com