FAA Selects SkySafe for UAS Detection and Mitigation Testing and Evaluation Program

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / SkySafe , a global leader in drone airspace management and awareness, is pleased to announce it has been selected for the FAA's UAS Detection and Mitigation Testing and Evaluation Program. SkySafe's solution marks a significant step towards enhancing aviation safety by addressing the growing concerns surrounding the integration of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) into the National Airspace System (NAS).

The UAS Detection and Mitigation Testing and Evaluation Program seeks to identify technologies and strategies capable of detecting and mitigating unauthorized UAS activities near airports and other critical infrastructure. SkySafe's drone airspace awareness solution is leading the industry by providing the most accurate and holistic view of UAS activity, including real-time detection, analysis, historical flight forensics and reporting, and integration of the upcoming Remote ID standard. The company's proprietary technology employs a combination of advanced sensors and cloud-based intelligence to detect and identify unauthorized UAS threats.

"We are honored to have been chosen by the FAA for this crucial program that aims to ensure the safety and security of our skies-especially the protection of our airports," said Grant Jordan, CEO of SkySafe. "As the drone industry continues to expand, so does the need for robust technologies that can identify and address potential threats to public safety. SkySafe is committed to collaborating closely with the FAA to deliver effective solutions that provide awareness of unauthorized drones and the risks they pose."

SkySafe was selected to participate because of its collective expertise and advanced approach to airspace awareness and management. SkySafe's technology is currently undergoing initial testing at the Atlantic City International Airport.

About SkySafe

SkySafe is a global leader in scalable networks of drone-detection sensors, offering Drone Detection, Tracking, and Identification (DTI) as a Service (DaaS). Tested and validated by the FAA, SkySafe's technology is vetted and approved for ensuring airspace safety and security and world-class drone forensics capabilities. Its cloud-based platform, the most comprehensive on the market, provides real-time and historical UAS identification, activity tracking and telemetry data for teams responsible for protecting cities, infrastructure, the public, and campuses. Teams using SkySafe for localized airspace intelligence and management get alerts to drones within their area so they can manage potential threats, approve authorized flights, and better understand the entire space around their assigned protective envelope.

Founded in 2015 and based in San Diego, California, SkySafe was started by and employs recognized experts in the field of drone threat analysis. SkySafe's technology is made in the U.S.A. and distributed globally. For more information, visit www.skysafe.io or follow us on LinkedIn or X @SkySafe

