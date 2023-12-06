NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Member level reports for EMIR Refit to be enabled in test environment (EXT1) starting from 11th of December 2023

Please be informed that on 11th of December 2023, daily generation of Member level reports for EMIR Refit (CCP Harmonised File & EMIR V5) will be enabled in Nasdaq test environment (EXT1) and available for member testing. The reports can be retrieved via clearing front ends (Q-Port and CW1) or via sftp connection, no additional subscription to the reports is needed (reports can be retrieved the same as any other clearing reports in EXT1). Reports will be generated daily after clearing close, between 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM (GMT +1:00). Please see the naming standards below: CCP Harmonised File: POSUTI5___-ETM__-ExchangeCode-ClearingMemberCode_-YYMMDD-001.csv (in Q-port and CW1), CCPPOSITIONEMIR_UAT_003_CSTO_ClearingMemberCode+ExchangeCode_YYYYMMDD_001.csv (sftp) EMIR V5: NEMIRV5__-ETM__-ExchangeCode-ClearingMemberCode_-YYMMDD-001.csv (standard is the same in Q-port, CW1 and sftp) Please be aware that currently there is a known limitation with regards to new format Trade UTI in EXT1, where Genium INET Instrument Type component in Trade UTI is padded with ending zeros rather than leading zeros. This issue is planned to be fixed in mid-January next year. For additional information concerning this notice contact Clearing Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing.test@nasdaq.com