Heliene has invested about $10 million to expand its manufacturing and assembly line in the US state of Minnesota.From pv magazine USA Heliene, a supplier of North American-made solar PV modules, has invested an additional $10 million to expand its manufacturing and assembly line at its facility in Mountain Iron, Minnesota. Minnesota Line One was first installed in 2018 at 150 MW and has now doubled in capacity to 300 MW with this recent investment. Line One is situated contiguously to a second, 500MW line installed in 2022. The company reports that the upgrades will improve the efficiency of ...

