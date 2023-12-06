KwikClick, Inc. Improves Custom User Shareable Links via QR Codes

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / KwikClick, Inc. (OTCQB:KWIK) ("the Company or "KWIK") is a cloud-based, SAS model, offering brands customized, fully integrated, multi-purpose rewards programs. This platform also includes a patented referral program to pay "waves" of commission and other incentives to anyone willing to make a product recommendation electronically or through social media. KWIK today announced improvement to the way influencers and brand ambassadors can share their customizable links.

KWIK continues to improve the ease by which individuals promoting brands, using the KWIK platform, can share products with friends and followers. Currently, influencers primarily utilize swipe-ups to get followers to engage in the sale of a product being endorsed. KWIK has now made the sharing of recommendations even easier and more personal through the use of QR codes.

Now, influencers of any size of following can make their recommendations even less obtrusive and more convenient. The simple passive method of QR codes, personalized to each user of KWIK, takes you directly to a brand's website. When each purchase occurs, commissions are earned by the referrer who sent the QR code.

"QR codes are easy to generate and display making direct interaction unnecessary. Influencers and brand promoters of any size can post, stamp, print or even sticker products that prospects can scan. The QR code directs the consumer to the brand's website to make a purchase, without awareness who is earning a commission. "This is a seamless way for influencers to monetize their audience," commented Dr. Fred Cooper, CEO and Chairman of KwikClick, Inc. "When you couple that with the best possible discount being received by the consumer for using the QR code, if they adopt the rewards program of the brand, then the brand, the referrer, and the consumer all win."

For more information about KwikClick, Inc., please visit our website at kwik.com.

About KwikClik, Inc.

KWIK is a SAS consolidating social selling platform that offers the potential for increased sales for brands via customer acquisition and engagement. Any brand can easily install and utilize KWIK on their storefront free of charge through simple proprietary API's. Once installed, the patented platform integrates and manages the brand's rewards, reviews, cashback, loyalty, influencer, affiliate, and/or other rewards programs. Brands using KWIK have the potential to turn social media from their consumers into a solicitation in an unobtrusive manner. Just like sharing a location pin, anyone sharing the product link earns a communication from purchasers utilizing the link. Uniquely, all subsequent purchases earn equivalent commissions even when repurchasing is done directly on the brand's website. KWIK's patented "waves of influence" program further pays commissions to the referrer on the friends of their followers who reshare a link. This allows anyone to earn income beyond the span of their followers by simply sharing a link that results in an initial sale. A single share can potentially result in hundreds, even thousands, of waves of earnings possibilities. Visit us at kwik.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any security of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2023. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect," "intend", "may", "should", and "would" or similar words. All forecasts provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely based on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in the press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

