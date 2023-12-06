phData, Inc.: phData Honored as Pioneer in Composable CDP Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / Recognized for excellence and leadership in helping enterprises implement Composable Customer Data Platforms, phData today was recognized as an official Certified Composable Services Provider by Hightouch, the leading Data Activation company.





Companies with this designation have been carefully reviewed and selected for their demonstrated expertise and track record in supporting the adoption of Composable Customer Data Platforms among enterprise companies.

A Composable CDP is a new technical architecture for how businesses manage and activate their customer data for marketing programs. The Composable CDP transforms an existing cloud data warehouse into the central repository of customer data in a company. This novel approach is disrupting the industry by enabling businesses to personalize emails, advertising, and other customer experiences more quickly, more cheaply, and more effectively than traditional solutions.

The Composable approach achieves these results by turning a company's existing data warehouse investment into the center of its marketing technology stack. Because this is a new way of managing customer data, service providers with the skill to help enterprises adopt this approach are rare. The companies selected for recognition in this program were chosen based on their:

Track record of delivering event collection, data warehouse configuration, data transformation, and data activation projects to enterprise customers

Staffing allocation to Composable CDP projects

Thought leadership on the topic of Composable technology

"phData is actively helping large businesses utilize customer data for strategic marketing and advertising initiatives that have yielded impressive outcomes," said Tejas Manohar, co-CEO and Founder of Hightouch. "We're proud to recognize phData's contribution to Composable CDP success among our shared clients and look forward to more achievements ahead."

Certified Composable Services Providers receive specialized training, access to private educational resources, elevated service levels on behalf of customers, and early access to new product innovation. They are also listed in a directory for easy identification by potential customers.

"Composable CDP is quickly become the standard for customer data management at modern enterprises," said Sam Mehlhaff, VP of Marketing at phData. "We're proud to be a Preferred Composable CDP Service Provider and are excited to watch our partnership with Hightouch expand as we continue to help more joint customers succeed for years to come."

To learn more about phData and its Composable CDP offering, visit phData.io.

