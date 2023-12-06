Traffic Management Market worth $72.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The traffic management market will evolve to incorporate cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), adjust to connected and autonomous cars, provide dynamic route assistance, and prioritise sustainability. The public-private sector working together, cybersecurity, and resilience planning will all be important factors in determining how things develop.

The Traffic Management Market is expected to reach USD 72.5 billion by 2028 from USD 42.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.4 % during 2023-2028, according to MarketsandMarkets.

Scope of the Report

The adoption of traffic management has experienced a remarkable surge in recent years, as government initiatives worldwide are recognizing the significance of effective traffic management, leading to investments in technologies and the formulation of smart city transportation plans. These initiatives aim to enhance traffic flow, reduce congestion, and promote public transportation as part of a holistic approach to urban mobility challenges. The development of smart cities is leveraging various technologies such as sensors, cameras, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to revolutionize traffic management.

The route guidance & route optimization segment contributed the largest market share in the Traffic Management Market during the forecast period.

Route guidance systems leverage real-time data, including traffic conditions and congestion patterns, to provide dynamic and personalized navigation instructions to drivers. By offering optimal routes based on current traffic situations, these systems contribute to minimizing travel time, reducing congestion, and improving overall road network utilization. Additionally, route optimization algorithms play a crucial role in strategic traffic management planning, analyzing historical and real-time data to identify the most efficient paths for different types of vehicles. By considering factors such as traffic density, road capacity, and alternate routes, route optimization helps in proactively managing traffic flow, reducing bottlenecks, and promoting smoother journeys for commuters. Together, route guidance and optimization technologies play a pivotal role in creating intelligent and responsive traffic management solutions that contribute to enhanced mobility and a more sustainable urban environment.

The adaptive traffic control system segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

An Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) is a sophisticated traffic management solution designed to dynamically respond to real-time traffic conditions and optimize signal timings at intersections. Unlike traditional, fixed-time traffic signal systems, ATCS utilizes a network of sensors, cameras, and data analytics to continuously monitor traffic flow. This system adjusts signal timings in real-time based on factors such as traffic volume, congestion levels, and changing patterns throughout the day. By dynamically adapting to the current demand, ATCS aims to reduce traffic delays, minimize congestion, and improve overall traffic efficiency. The ATCS plays a pivotal role in traffic management, offering a responsive and intelligent approach to address the complexities of urban mobility. It contributes to creating smoother traffic flow, reducing travel times, enhancing road safety, and ultimately optimizing the performance of transportation networks within urban environments.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, home to nearly 40% of the world's population, is witnessing diverse implementations of traffic management technologies. Rapidly growing countries like China, India, and South Korea face congestion and population explosion issues, while smaller and high-tech islands like Singapore and Japan present a different scenario. In Thailand, heavy traffic congestion is driven by citizens heavily relying on cars for urban transportation. The region boasts the most congested cities globally, with six out of the top ten located in Asia. Examples include Bengaluru, India, and Manila, the Philippines. The ongoing traffic management projects in Asia, like the Gateway WA Perth Airport and Freight Access Project in Australia and the Smart City Kochi project in India, are indicative of the region's efforts to replace and upgrade existing transportation systems. These initiatives are expected to significantly impact the Traffic Management Market in the Asia Pacific, where various technology service providers are already offering solutions.

Top Key Companies in Traffic Management Market:

The report profiles key players such as Cisco (US), Mundys SpA (Italy), SWARCO (Austria), Siemens (Germany), IBM (US), Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria), Thales Group (France), Q-Free (Norway), PTV Group (Germany), Teledyne FLIR Systems Inc. (US), Cubic Corporation (US), TOMTOM (Netherlands), Huawei (China), ST Engineering (Singapore), ChevronTM (England), Indra Sistemas (Spain), and Econolite (US).

Recent Developments:

In July 2022, HDtraffic and Siemens, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Yutraffic Technologies to jointly develop and create systemic product-based solutions with Yutraffic and collaborated with Yutraffic on commercial projects and demonstration projects in the fields of transportation digitalization, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), and autonomous driving.

In July 2022, TomTom partnered with the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management to increase road safety. Through three-year-long cooperation with the Dutch Ministry and ANWB, Be-Mobile, Inrix, Hyundai, and Kia, Dutch drivers rely on TomTom traffic services.

In April 2021, Q-Free and the Georgia transport department signed a 10-year agreement where Q-Free will provide central traffic management software, Intelight MAXTIME, an intersection control software, and all associated intersection traffic controller hardware services throughout the state. This deal completely upgrades the State's current central traffic signal management system to Kinetic Signals.

In February 2021, Huawei and Tumeng Technology partnered to release a joint solution for holographic intersections. This would strengthen the urban traffic movement in the Suzhou research center.

Traffic Management Market Advantages:

Traffic management technologies help authorities locate and relieve traffic bottlenecks by giving them real-time information into traffic conditions. This increases overall traffic flow while minimising commuter delays.

With the monitoring and regulation of traffic flow, the management of intersections, and the implementation of accident prevention strategies, traffic management systems improve road safety. Alerts indicating possible safety risks can be quickly identified and addressed by intelligent systems.

Traffic conditions in real time are used by adaptive traffic signal control systems to modify the timing of the signals. This dynamic control aids in lowering total travel time, improving signal cycles, and minimising wait periods at crossings.

Buses, trains, and other public transit modes can coordinate more effectively because to traffic management technologies' frequent integration with public transportation networks. Enhancing connectivity and creating a smoother travel experience can result from this.

Those that commute gain from traffic management systems' real-time traffic information. Users are empowered to make educated decisions on their routes by having access to this information via a variety of channels, including websites, mobile apps, and electronic signage.

Certain traffic management systems have components that give emergency vehicles, including fire trucks and ambulances, precedence. This guarantees that in urgent circumstances, emergency services can go through traffic more quickly.

To make it easier for customers to locate open parking spots, certain traffic management systems have parking management functions. In addition to improving general traffic flow, this can shorten the time spent looking for parking.

As urban environments and transport patterns change, modern traffic management systems are made to be both scalable and flexible. Incorporating novel technology and growing the system as required are made possible by this.

Report Objectives

To determine and forecast the global Traffic Management Market by component (hardware, solutions, and services), system, areas of application, and region from 2023 to 2028, and analyze the various macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that affect the market growth.

To forecast the size of the market segments concerning five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Traffic Management Market.

To analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Traffic Management Market.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Traffic Management Market.

To profile the key market players; provide a comparative analysis based on business overviews, regional presence, product offerings, business strategies, and key financials; and illustrate the market's competitive landscape.

Track and analyze competitive developments in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, product developments, partnerships and collaborations, and Research and Development (R&D) activities.

