06.12.2023 | 16:22
First North Denmark: LED iBond International A/S - increase

New shares in LED iBond International A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark as per 8 December 2023. New shares are issued
due to a directed issue. 



Name:              DK0061274529      
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              LED iBond International
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           LEDIBOND        
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 25,850,871 shares   
--------------------------------------------------------
Change:             12,857,144 shares   
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  38,708,015 shares   
--------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 0.35        
--------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.05        
--------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          197012         
--------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Västra Hamnen Corporate
Finance
