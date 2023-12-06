First North Denmark: LED iBond International A/S - increase

New shares in LED iBond International A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 8 December 2023. New shares are issued due to a directed issue. Name: DK0061274529 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LED iBond International -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: LEDIBOND -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 25,850,871 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 12,857,144 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 38,708,015 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.35 -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.05 -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197012 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance