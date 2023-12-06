Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.12.2023
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2023 | 16:26
DSI Assignments/Jane Marketplace, LLC: DSI Assignments to Conduct Auction Sale of Intellectual Property for Jane Marketplace, LLC

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2023 / On November 20, 2023 (the "Assignment Date"), Jane ABC, a Delaware Series Limited Liability Company (the "Assignee") accepted the General Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors of Jane Marketplace Holdings LLC ("Jane" or "Assignor").

By way of background, Jane.com began operating in 2011 as a daily deal website and evolved into an E-commerce marketplace destination for new fashion trends, boutique apparel, accessories, home décor, and children's clothing.

The Assignee is seeking a buyer for the intellectual property of the Assignor's assets (the "Assets" relating to Janes's platform and all intellectual property (trademarks, copyrights, internet properties, and customer and seller data), subject to a sales process that includes the solicitation of higher and/or better bids.

All interested parties wishing to make competitive offers for the Assets will need to submit a qualified bid to the Assignee by no later than 5:00 pm (prevailing Eastern time) on January 15, 2024, and contain the following: (i) information confirming that the qualified bidder ("Bidder") has the financial capacity to consummate a transaction, if selected as the successful bidder ("Successful Bidder"), (ii) ability to expeditiously consummate the transaction, if selected as the Successful Bidder, (iii) a signed Mutual Confidentiality and Non-Disclosure Agreement, and (iii) ability to submit a deposit of no less than 10% of the bid. Assignee intends to sell the Assets pursuant to the execution of an acceptable Asset Purchase Agreement that embodies the conditions agreed to in the Term Sheet. The Assignee reserves the right to enter into an Asset Purchase Agreement ("APA") with another party as the Assignee deems appropriate.

Parties interested in the Assets of Jane Marketplace, LLC are requested to contact George E. Shoup III (GShoup@DSIConsulting.com) at (380) 201-7743, Steven L. Victor (SVictor@DSIConsulting.com) at (773) 230-4016, or David J. Young (Dyoung@DSIConsulting.com) at (847) 847-7559, all of DSI Assignments.

The Assignee is represented by Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP, Eric D. Schwartz (ESchwartz@MNAT.com) Telephone (302) 351-9308.

About DSI:

Development Specialists, Inc. (DSI) is one of the leading providers of management consulting and financial advisory services, including turnaround consulting, financial restructuring, litigation support, fiduciary services, and forensic accounting. Our clients include business owners, private-equity investors, corporate boards, financial institutions, secured lenders, bondholders, and unsecured creditors. For almost 40 years, DSI has been guided by a single objective: maximizing value for all stakeholders. With our highly skilled and diverse team of professionals, offices in the U.S. and international affiliates and an unparalleled range of experience, DSI has built a solid reputation as an industry leader.

Media contact for DSI Assignments and Jane:

Steven L. Victor
SVictor@DSIConsulting.com
773-230-4016

SOURCE: DSI Assignments/Jane Marketplace, LLC

