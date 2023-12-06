New figures from Absolar, a Brazilian PV trade group, show that the country could install 9.3 GW of solar in 2024, bringing it to 45.5 GW of installed PV capacity by the end of next year.From pv magazine Brazil New forecasts by Absolar, the Brazilian solar energy association, suggest that new investments in the PV sector could exceed BRL 38.9 billion ($7.8 billion) in 2024. The trade body said the PV sector is expected to generate more than 281.6 thousand new jobs next year, spread across all regions of Brazil, providing more than BRL 11.7 billion of extra revenue for the state budget. Developers ...

