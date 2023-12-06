Oscillate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 06

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Oscillate Plc

AQSE: MUSH

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

DIRECTOR'S SHARE DEALING

The Company announces that on 4 December 2023, Stephen Winfield, non-executive director of the Company, purchased 1,000,000 ordinary shares in the Company at 0.5 pence per share.

Following the above purchase, Mr Winfield owns 1,000,000 ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.47% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company:

John Treacy

ir@oscillateplc.com

https://oscillateplc.com

Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller & Heena Karani

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7220 9796