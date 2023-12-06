NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) ("VNCE" or the "Company"), a global contemporary retailer, today reported its financial results for the third quarter 2023 ended October 28, 2023.

Jack Schwefel, Chief Executive Officer of VNCE said, "We are pleased with our third quarter performance and the sequential improvement we delivered compared to the prior quarter despite incurring the first full period of royalty expenses. We are in the early stages of implementing our transformation program which we expect to yield significant cost savings over the next three years to help to offset the changes to our cost structure given the royalty fees with our partnership with Authentic Brands Group. As we look ahead, we remain encouraged by the trends that we are seeing in the business as we continue to focus on driving improved profitability and positioning the company for long-term success."

Year-to-Date Business and Financial Highlights for Vince Holding Corp.:

Announced Transformation Program targeting $30 million of cost savings over the next three years to help offset changes to the Company's cost structure given the royalty fees now incurred with the Authentic Brands Group ("Authentic") partnership.

Strengthened balance sheet through successful closing of previously announced transaction with Authentic ("Authentic Transaction") on May 25, 2023 and refinancing of the Company's ABL Credit Facility on June 26, 2023.

Delivered income from operations of $33.3 million for the nine-months ended October 28, 2023 compared to loss from operations of $19.9 million in the prior year. The fiscal 2023 period includes a $32.0 million benefit from the Vince IP Sale Gain, $6.3 million in royalty expenses, and $5.2 million in Transaction Expenses (each as defined below) that were not incurred in the prior year period.

In this press release, the Company is presenting its financial results in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") as well as on an "adjusted" basis. Adjusted results presented in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for more information about the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures and Exhibit 3 to this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP measures to such non-GAAP measures.

For the third quarter ended October 28, 2023:

Total Company net sales decreased 14.7% to $84.1 million compared to $98.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The year-over-year decline was driven by a 100.0% decrease in Rebecca Taylor and Parker segment sales, combined, due to the previously announced wind down of the Rebecca Taylor business, and to a lesser extent a 6.2% decrease in Vince brand sales.

Gross profit was $37.2 million, or 44.2% of net sales, compared to gross profit of $29.8 million, or 30.2% of net sales, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase in gross margin rate was driven by approximately 790 basis points related to the wind down of the Rebecca Taylor business, which historically operated at a lower overall gross margin, favorable year-over-year adjustments to inventory reserves, lower freight costs, and lower promotional activity. These factors were partially offset by approximately 480 basis points of royalty expenses associated with the Licensing Agreement (as defined below).

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $34.4 million, or 40.9% of sales, compared to $39.2 million, or 39.8% of sales, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease in SG&A dollars was primarily driven by the wind down of the Rebecca Taylor business resulting in a $8.7 million net expense favorability in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 as well as lower expenses related to product development. These lower costs were partially offset by an increase in rent and occupancy costs primarily attributable to lease modifications effective in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, as well as increased compensation and benefits, mainly due to lower bonus compensation in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, and increased consulting and other third-party costs, as well as $0.2 million in transaction related expenses (the "Transaction Expenses") relating to the Authentic Transaction (as defined below).

Income from operations was $2.8 million compared to a loss from operations of $9.4 million in the same period last year. Adjusted income from operations* in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, which excludes the Transaction Expenses was $3.1 million.

Income tax provision was $0.5 million primarily driven by discrete tax expense associated with the Authentic Transaction. The tax expense in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compares to an income tax benefit of $6.6 million in the same period last year.

Net income was $1.0 million or $0.08 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $5.2 million or $(0.43) per share in the same period last year. Excluding the Transaction Expenses, adjusted net income* for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.8 million or $0.15 per share.

The Company ended the quarter with 66 company-operated Vince stores, a net decrease of 1 store since the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Vince Third Quarter Highlights

Net sales decreased 6.2% to $84.1 million as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Wholesale segment sales decreased 9.4% to $49.8 million compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Direct-to-consumer segment sales decreased 1.2% to $34.2 million compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Income from operations excluding unallocated corporate expenses was $15.1 million compared to income from operations of $15.0 million in the same period last year.

Rebecca Taylor and Parker Segment Third Quarter Highlights

On September 12, 2022, the Company announced the strategic decision to wind down its Rebecca Taylor business to focus its resources on the Vince brand. The wind down of the Rebecca Taylor business is now substantially completed.

Net sales decreased 100.0% to $0.0 million as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Loss from operations was approximately $0.0 million compared to a loss from operations of $13.2 million in the same period last year.

Net Sales and Operating Results by Segment:

Three Months Ended October 28, October 29, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Net Sales: Vince Wholesale $ 49,840 $ 55,023 Vince Direct-to-consumer 34,236 34,651 Rebecca Taylor and Parker - 8,890 Total net sales $ 84,076 $ 98,564 Income (loss) from operations: Vince Wholesale $ 15,167 $ 14,352 Vince Direct-to-consumer (48 ) 696 Rebecca Taylor and Parker (6 ) (13,155 ) Subtotal 15,113 1,893 Unallocated corporate (1) (12,284 ) (11,288 ) Total income (loss) from operations $ 2,829 $ (9,395 )

(1) Unallocated corporate expenses are related to the Vince brand and are comprised of selling, general and administrative expenses attributable to corporate and administrative activities (such as marketing, design, finance, information technology, legal and human resource departments), and other charges that are not directly attributable to the Company's Vince Wholesale and Vince Direct-to-consumer reportable segments. In addition, unallocated corporate expenses includes $0.2 million in Transaction Expenses.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, total borrowings under the Company's debt agreements totaled $58.2 million and the Company had $39.0 million of excess availability under its revolving credit facility.

Net inventory at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $69.6 million compared to $116.4 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The year-over-year decrease in inventory was driven by the wind down of the Rebecca Taylor business as well as a decline in Vince as the Company sold through higher levels of inventory from the prior year and rebalanced its inventory purchases for the current season.

During the quarter ended October 28, 2023, the Company did not issue shares of common stock under the ATM program. The Company continues to have shares available under the program to exercise with proceeds to be used as sources, along with cash from operations, to fund future growth.

Strategic Partnership with Authentic Brands Group

On May 25, 2023, the Company announced that it completed the previously announced transaction ("Authentic Transaction") with Authentic Brands Group ("Authentic").

In connection with the Authentic Transaction, VNCE entered into an exclusive, long-term license agreement (the "License Agreement") with Authentic for usage of the contributed intellectual property for VNCE's existing business in a manner consistent with the Company's current wholesale, retail and e-commerce operations. The License Agreement contains an initial ten-year term and eight ten-year renewal options allowing VNCE to renew the agreement.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, the Company has provided, with respect to the financial results relating to three and nine months ended October 28, 2023, adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted income (loss) before income taxes and equity in net income of equity method investment, adjusted (benefit) provision for income taxes, adjusted income (loss) before equity in net income of equity method investment, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted earnings (loss) per share, which are non-GAAP measures, in order to eliminate the effect of the Vince IP Sale Gain, Transaction Expenses, the Parker IP Sale Gain and the associated income tax impacts. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures facilitates an understanding of the Company's continuing operations without the impact associated with the aforementioned items. While these types of events can and do recur periodically, they are excluded from the indicated financial information due to their impact on the comparability of earnings across periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Exhibit 3 to this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This document, and any statements incorporated by reference herein contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, our planned transformation program and our current expectations about possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and are indicated by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "target," "project," "forecast," "envision" and other similar phrases. Although we believe the assumptions and expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these assumptions and expectations may not prove to be correct and we may not achieve the results or benefits anticipated. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of actual results, and our actual results may differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, including, without limitation: our ability to execute and realize the enhanced profitability expectations of our planned transformation program; our ability to maintain the license agreement with ABG Vince, a subsidiary of Authentic Brands Group; ABG Vince's expansion of the Vince brand into other categories and territories; ABG Vince's approval rights and other actions; our ability to maintain adequate cash flow from operations or availability under our revolving credit facility to meet our liquidity needs; our ability to realize the benefits of our strategic initiatives; general economic conditions; further impairment of our goodwill; the execution and management of our direct-to-consumer business growth plans; our ability to make lease payments when due; our ability to maintain our larger wholesale partners; our ability to remediate the identified material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; our ability to comply with domestic and international laws, regulations and orders; our ability to anticipate and/or react to changes in customer demand and attract new customers, including in connection with making inventory commitments; our ability to remain competitive in the areas of merchandise quality, price, breadth of selection and customer service; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; seasonal and quarterly variations in our revenue and income; our ability to mitigate system security risk issues, such as cyber or malware attacks, as well as other major system failures; our ability to optimize our systems, processes and functions; our ability to comply with privacy-related obligations; our ability to ensure the proper operation of the distribution facilities by third-party logistics providers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials; commodity, raw material and other cost increases; the extent of our foreign sourcing; our reliance on independent manufacturers; other tax matters; and other factors as set forth from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including those described under "Item 1A-Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We intend these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and do not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

Vince Holding Corp. and Subsidiaries Exhibit (1) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, amounts in thousands except percentages, share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 84,076 $ 98,564 $ 217,579 $ 266,134 Cost of products sold 46,891 68,761 118,454 164,324 Gross profit 37,185 29,803 99,125 101,810 as a % of net sales 44.2 % 30.2 % 45.6 % 38.3 % Impairment of intangible assets - - - 1,700 Impairment of long-lived assets - - - 866 Gain on sale of intangible assets - - (32,808 ) - Selling, general and administrative expenses 34,356 39,198 98,630 119,128 as a % of net sales 40.9 % 39.8 % 45.3 % 44.8 % Income (loss) from operations 2,829 (9,395 ) 33,303 (19,884 ) as a % of net sales 3.4 % (9.5 )% 15.3 % (7.5 )% Interest expense, net 1,993 2,456 9,420 6,222 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in net income of equity method investment 836 (11,851 ) 23,883 (26,106 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 509 (6,615 ) (5,368 ) 1,288 Income (loss) before equity in net income of equity method investment 327 (5,236 ) 29,251 (27,394 ) Equity in net income of equity method investment 656 - 863 - Net income (loss) $ 983 $ (5,236 ) $ 30,114 $ (27,394 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.08 $ (0.43 ) $ 2.42 $ (2.25 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.08 $ (0.43 ) $ 2.41 $ (2.25 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 12,492,278 12,307,952 12,420,991 12,186,490 Diluted 12,497,328 12,307,952 12,472,878 12,186,490

Vince Holding Corp. and Subsidiaries Exhibit (2) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) October 28, January 28, October 29, 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,217 $ 1,079 $ 1,157 Trade receivables, net 28,334 20,733 30,083 Inventories, net 69,560 90,008 116,441 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,082 3,515 3,994 Total current assets 104,193 115,335 151,675 Property and equipment, net 7,651 10,479 13,286 Operating lease right-of-use assets 72,591 72,616 75,703 Intangible assets, net - 70,106 70,256 Goodwill 31,973 31,973 31,973 Assets held for sale - 260 2,890 Equity method investment 26,500 - - Other assets 2,384 2,576 3,498 Total assets $ 245,292 $ 303,345 $ 349,281 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,451 $ 49,396 $ 68,175 Accrued salaries and employee benefits 3,726 4,301 5,444 Other accrued expenses 10,824 15,020 15,009 Short-term lease liabilities 18,477 20,892 21,988 Current portion of long-term debt - 3,500 3,500 Total current liabilities 63,478 93,109 114,116 Long-term debt 57,926 108,078 119,517 Long-term lease liabilities 69,447 72,098 77,215 Deferred income tax liability and other liabilities 3,029 9,803 7,717 Stockholders' equity 51,412 20,257 30,716 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 245,292 $ 303,345 $ 349,281

Vince Holding Corp. and Subsidiaries Exhibit (3) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures (Unaudited, amounts in thousands except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months ended October 28, 2023 As Reported (GAAP) Transaction Related Expenses Associated with the Authentic Transaction Income Tax Effect (3) As Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Income (loss) from operations $ 2,829 $ (248 ) $ - $ 3,077 Interest expense, net 1,993 - - 1,993 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in net income of equity method investment 836 (248 ) - 1,084 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 509 - 604 (95 ) Income (loss) before equity in net income of equity method investment 327 (248 ) (604 ) 1,179 Equity in net income of equity method investment 656 - - 656 Net income (loss) $ 983 $ (248 ) $ (604 ) $ 1,835 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted (1) $ 0.08 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.15

For the Nine Months ended October 28, 2023 As Reported (GAAP) Gain on Sale of Vince Intangible Assets Transaction Related Expenses Associated with the Authentic Transaction Gain on Sale of Parker Intangible Assets Transaction Related Expenses Associated with the sale of Parker Intangible Assets Income Tax Effect (3) As Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Income (loss) from operations $ 33,303 $ 32,043 $ (5,030 ) $ 765 $ (150 ) $ - $ 5,675 Interest expense, net 9,420 - - - - - 9,420 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in net income of equity method investment 23,883 32,043 (5,030 ) 765 (150 ) - (3,745 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (5,368 ) - - - - (5,523 ) 155 Income (loss) before equity in net income of equity method investment 29,251 32,043 (5,030 ) 765 (150 ) 5,523 (3,900 ) Equity in net income of equity method investment 863 - - - - - 863 Net income (loss) $ 30,114 $ 32,043 $ (5,030 ) $ 765 $ (150 ) $ 5,523 $ (3,037 ) Earnings (loss) per share - diluted (2) $ 2.41 $ 2.57 $ (0.40 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.44 $ (0.24 )

(1) As reported and as adjusted are based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 12,497,328 as of the three months ended October 28, 2023. (2) As reported is based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 12,472,878 and as adjusted is based on basic weighted average shares outstanding of 12,420,991 for the nine months ended October 28, 2023. Accordingly, the sum of the as reported earnings (loss) per share and the reconciling items may not equal the as adjusted earnings (loss) per share. (3) Income tax effect is due primarily to the discrete tax impact associated with the Authentic Transaction related items and for the nine months ended October 28, 2023 is inclusive of a $6.0 million discrete tax benefit. This discrete tax benefit is due to the change in classification of the Company's Vince tradename indefinite-lived intangibles to Assets Held for Sale made during the first quarter as a result of the Authentic Transaction.

