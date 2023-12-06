Bioventus, Inc.: Bioventus Agrees to Nationwide Contract with Aetna Medicare Advantage Plans for DUROLANE for Knee Osteoarthritis

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) ("Bioventus" or the "Company"), a global leader in innovations for active healing, has agreed to a nationwide contract with Aetna Medicare Advantage plans. Beginning January 1, 2024, over 3 million Aetna Medicare Advantage plan members will have access to DUROLANE to treat knee osteoarthritis (OA) pain. DUROLANE, is a single-injection hyaluronic acid (HA)-based joint-fluid treatment for patients. DUROLANE will be one of two single-injection HA products under contract.

OA involves the breakdown, or degeneration, of cartilage and the synovial fluid that cushions and lubricates joint tissues. Injection treatments of HA-based products, such as DUROLANE, help manage knee OA pain.

"We are pleased DUROLANE is among the preferred options available to both Aetna Medicare Advantage members and physicians," said Anthony Doyle, General Manager, Pain Treatments and Restorative Therapies for Bioventus. "Both now have access to a safe HA product that is proven to provide relief from knee OA pain."

About Bioventus

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for Pain Treatments, Restorative Therapies and Surgical Solutions. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com , and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter . Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

