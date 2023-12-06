Comera Life Sciences Announces Process Exploring Strategic Alternatives

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CMRA) ("Comera" or the "Company"), a life sciences company developing a new generation of biologic medicines to improve patient access, safety, and convenience, today announced that it has initiated a process to explore strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.



As part of its process, Comera is exploring the potential for an acquisition, company sale, merger, divestiture of assets, licensing, or other strategic transactions and/or seeking additional financing. There is no set timetable for this process and there can be no assurance that this process will result in the Company pursuing a transaction or that any transaction, if pursued, will be completed on attractive terms. If the Company is unable to complete a transaction, it may be required to seek a reorganization, liquidation or other restructuring. The Company does not expect to disclose or provide an update concerning developments related to this process unless or until the Company's Board of Directors has approved a definitive course of action or otherwise determines that other disclosure is necessary or appropriate jurisdiction.

About Comera Life Sciences

Leading a compassionate new era in medicine, Comera Life Sciences is applying a deep knowledge of formulation science and technology to transform essential biologic medicines from intravenous (IV) to subcutaneous (SQ) forms. The goal of this approach is to provide patients with the freedom of self-injectable care, reduce institutional dependency and to put patients at the center of their treatment regimen.

To learn more about the Comera Life Sciences' mission, as well as the proprietary SQore platform, visit https://comeralifesciences.com/.

