Nordic Shipholding A/S in liquidation: Company Announcement 5/2023

NOTICE TO CONVENE an extraordinary general meeting of Nordic Shipholding A/S in liquidation

Nordic Shipholding A/S in liquidation (CVR no. 76 35 17 16) (the "Company") hereby convenes an extraordinary general meeting to be held on

Thursday 28 December 2023, at 09.00 (CET)

Gorrissen Federspiel, Axel Towers, Axeltorv 2, DK-1609 Copenhagen V



Agenda:

1. Presentation of the liquidator's report



2. Presentation of the final and audited liquidation accounts for adoption

3. Resolution on liquidation of the Company with final effect



4. Any other business





Complete proposals





Item 1 - Presentation of the liquidator's report





Item 2 - Presentation of the final and audited liquidation accounts for adoption

The liquidator proposes to the general meeting to adopt the final and audited liquidation accounts.

There will be no distribution of liquidation proceeds to the shareholders of the Company in connection with the liquidation.

The final and audited liquidation accounts is available for review on the Company's website, www.nordicshipholding.com, and is attached to this notice as Appendix 1 .

Item 3 - Resolution on liquidation of the Company with final effect

The liquidator proposes that the Company is liquidated and dissolved with final effect.

If the liquidation is approved, trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S will be suspended immediately after the general meeting. The liquidator will request the Danish Business Authority to register that the Company has been dissolved, and the liquidator will request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S to remove the Company from trading with final effect.

Item 4 - Any other business

--o0o-

Adoption requirements

The adoption of item 3 requires the approval of at least 2/3 of the votes cast as well as of the part of the share capital represented at the general meeting. The remaining items may be adopted by a simple majority of votes.

Share capital and shareholders' voting rights

The Company's share capital amounts to nominally DKK 40,615,840.30 divided into 406,158,403 shares of nominally DKK 0.10 each. Each share of nominally DKK 0.10 carries one vote.

The record date is 21 December 2023 .

Shareholders holding shares in the Company on the record date, have the right to participate in and vote at the extraordinary general meeting. The shares held by the shareholder are calculated on the record date on the basis of entries in the share register and notifications of ownership received by the Company for the purpose of entering into the share register. Furthermore, participation is conditional upon the shareholder obtaining an admission card in time as described below.

Admission cards

Shareholders wishing to participate in the extraordinary general meeting must request an admission card.

Admission cards may be obtained through Euronext Securities' website, https://euronext.com/cph-agm. Furthermore, admission cards may be obtained by contacting Euronext Securities, by telephone +45 43 58 88 66, by email: cph-investor@euronext.com, or by written enquiry to Euronext Securities, Nicolai Eigtveds Gade 8, DK-1402 Copenhagen, by using the form available for download on Nordic Shipholding A/S' website, www.nordicshipholding.com.

Requests for admission cards must be submitted so they are received by Euronext Securities no later than 25 December 2023.

Proxy

Shareholders unable to attend the extraordinary general meeting may issue a proxy to the liquidator or a third party. Proxies may be granted electronically at Euronext Securities' website, https://euronext.com/cph-agm. Furthermore, a proxy may be granted in writing by using the proxy form available for download on Nordic Shipholding A/S' website, www.nordicshipholding.com. The signed form may be submitted to Euronext Securities, at Nicolai Eigtveds Gade 8, DK-1402 Copenhagen, or email: cph-investor@euronext.com.

Proxies must be submitted so they are received by Euronext Securities no later than 25 December 2023.

Postal voting

Shareholders unable to attend the extraordinary general meeting may submit their votes by mail (i.e. postal vote). Postal votes may be submitted electronically via Euronext Securities' website https://euronext.com/cph-agm. Furthermore, a postal vote may be submitted in writing by using the postal vote form available for download on Nordic Shipholding A/S' website, www.nordicshipholding.com. The signed postal vote form may be submitted to Euronext Securities, at Nicolai Eigtveds Gade 8, DK-1402 Copenhagen, or email: cph-investor@euronext.com.

Postal votes must be submitted so they are received by Euronext Securities no later than 27 December 2023, at 12:00 noon (CET).

Additional information

Until and including the day of the extraordinary general meeting, additional information regarding the general meeting will be available on the Company's website, www.nordicshipholding.com, including the notice with agenda and the complete proposals, and information on the total number of shares and voting rights on the date of the notice to convene.

Questions from the shareholders

Shareholders may ask questions to the agenda or to documents, etc. to be used at the extraordinary general meeting by email: info@nordicshipholding.com.

Personal data

For further information on how the Company collects and processes personal data, reference is made to the Company's website www.nordicshipholding.com, where information on the Company's policy on treatment of, and information regarding the protection of personal data is available.

Refreshments

No refreshments will be served at the general meeting.

Copenhagen, 6 December 2023

On behalf of Nordic Shipholding A/S in liquidation

The liquidator Louise Celia Korpela